eProductivity Software and Picsart Team Up to Bring World-Class eCommerce Content and Design Tools Enabling Printers of all Sizes to Gain Efficiency and Agility

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eProductivity Software (ePS), a global leader in transformational technology for the print and packaging industry, today announced a partnership with Picsart , the world's largest digital creation platform. Embedding the Picsart Create Editor into its MarketDirect StoreFront Print eCommerce platform, users will gain access to Picsart's full design suite, allowing them to natively create and optimize designs directly on the eCommerce site. With ePS' expertise and reach in the print space, and Picsart's leading creative tech, the partnership promises to accelerate the growth path of ePS' customers, unlocking new creative solutions and business and revenue opportunities.

Sonia Shwabsky, CEO of Kwik Kopy Australia states, "Kwik Kopy Australia is excited to partner with ePS and Picsart to bring compelling content and robust design tools to our customers. The addition of the Picsart catalog to our Zenith platform, powered by ePS MarketDirect Storefront, will be a game-changer for how our customers can engage with our centres." Kwik Kopy Australia has over 90 print centers throughout the country serving 60,000 customers annually (walk-in and online).

ePS' MarketDirect StoreFront (MDSF) is a purpose-built web-to-print solution designed to power print businesses of all sizes. With an easy-to-use interface and support for a wide array of print, non-print, inventory, digital, and even rental products, MDSF is a one-stop eCommerce shop for printers looking to grow their business and create long-lasting customer relationships. With a complete eCommerce toolkit, including easy-to-use site-building and customization tools, departmental cost center and user management, payment gateway integrations, multi-carrier shipping management, and powerful reporting tools, site administrators have the tools they need to manage thousands of products and users in a secure and intuitive environment.

The integration of the Picsart Create Editor into MarketDirect StoreFront provides ePS' customers with an extensive library of pre-designed marketing and communications templates. Rather than having to spend weeks creating and configuring templates, they can be online with thousands of products on day one. Users can also modify any aspect of the base design by changing text, fonts, images, shapes, colors, and more. Advanced photo editing, effects, and AI tools make it a breeze to create a one-of-a-kind design in minutes. Once the design is complete, users can choose from a variety of print options like substrates, inks, and coatings; get a final proof and price; and add to cart.

"ePS' customers don't just want the ability to create personalized visual products and services, they want an intuitive and seamless process to do it, which is the key to this partnership," said Greg Shomstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Picsart. "Our world-class creative tools are embedded within an easy-to-use editor that anyone can use, enhancing the opportunity for ePS customers to grow their customer base and revenue, adding end-users with no design experience."

About Picsart

Picsart is a leading photo and video editing platform that offers AI-powered tools to creators of all levels to design, edit, draw, and share content anywhere. With 150 million monthly active users, the company offers its popular image editing and processing tools to businesses through Picsart for Business , putting a breadth of creative capabilities all in one place. From pre-designed templates for print products, photo enhancement, and background removal to retouch, feature detection, content generation, and more, businesses like ePS are able to easily embed a world-class content editor into their platform.

For more information on Picsart for Business and its applications for printing, eCommerce, marketing and advertising, go to https://picsart.io .

About eProductivity Software

eProductivity Software is a leading global provider of industry-specific business and production software technology for the packaging and print industries. The company's integrated and automated software offerings and point solutions are designed to enable revenue growth and drive operating and production efficiencies. eProductivity Software is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with offices worldwide. With over thirty years dedicated to delivering best-in-class technology to the packaging and printing industries, it is the company's deep-held philosophy that eProductivity Software succeeds when its customers thrive. For more information, please visit www.ePSsw.com

