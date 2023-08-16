Kress Introduces Industry's First Robotic Mower with RTKn and Mowing Action Plan (MAP™) Technology

With no boundary wire or on-site antenna installation required, Kress's new line of robot lawn mowers navigates large multi-zone turfgrass properties with bullseye accuracy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kress, a top-tier outdoor power equipment manufacturer well-known throughout Europe, today announced the introduction of a new line of robotic lawn mowers equipped with the most innovative positioning technology on the market. The Kress real-time kinematic network (RTKn), combined with Mowing Action Plan (MAP™) technology, allows for satellite-precise multizone management, meaning the Kress Mission and Mission Mega units can mow in systematic parallel or diagonal lines. The new line of Kress Mission RTKn robotic mowers is designed for homeowners and prosumers alike who are seeking solutions to maintain large or highly-manicured properties with maximum efficiency and minimal hands-on effort.

The Kress Mission RTKn Robotic Mower operates on the proprietary Kress real-time kinematic (RTK) network, meaning it requires no boundary wire and can mow any time - day or night - in systematic parallel or diagonal lines. With centimeter-level accuracy, clean and quiet operation, and mowing ranges from three-quarters to nine acres, the Kress RTKn Mission mower ushers in the future of unmanned mowing today. (PRNewswire)

"At Kress, we have designed an autonomous mower that mows like you, without you."

Using Kress's proprietary RTKn network, Mission mowers require no boundary wire or on-site antenna installation. All it takes is one-time virtual mapping and the mower will automatically mow on a schedule set by the user. With five models to choose from with mowing ranges from three-quarters of an acre to nine acres, the entire line of Kress robotic mowers supports a Regenerative Brake System (RBS™) which converts kinetic energy into stored power for increased battery life and longer runtimes. Additionally, the mowers have an IPX5-rated washable underbody and an Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) unlike any robot mower on the market.

"At Kress, we have designed an autonomous mower that mows like you, without you. The Mission mower performs the mundane task of mowing with exacting accuracy that provides beautiful results," said Todd Zimmerman, vice president of product development. "The Mission RTKn mower will exceed the expectations of anyone who takes lawn care seriously, from homeowners to facilities managers at sites such as golf courses, municipalities and universities."

Kress Mission autonomous mowers also cross driveways and walkways to mow multiple zones and continually learn the most efficient routes for better, quicker cuts. All models are equipped with advanced mobile functionality giving the robot mowers the ability to connect to cellular networks for adjustable cutting length, software upgrades, remote controllability, theft protection and weather-related working schedules.

Kress products are available at Kress dealer locations across the United States and Canada. For more details about Kress products or to find a nearby dealer, visit www.kress.com.

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, harmful combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand in North America and positioned Kress to become a powerhouse in producing high-quality consumer-grade and professional-grade cordless equipment. Many benefits of Kress's batteries have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress products are available at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

