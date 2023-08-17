Confie Ranked No. 2 in Top 100, Unveils Freeway.com

Insurance Journal names Confie 2nd in list of 100 Top P/C Agencies in 2023

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., has ranked second in the annual Insurance Journal Top 100 Independent P/C Agencies Report. The list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2022.

The Insurance Journal ranking is comprised of agencies whose business is primarily retail. In the last decade, Confie has steadily climbed the list and with its merger with Alliant Insurance Services in 2021, is now in the No. 2 position for the first time. Confie credits its customer focus and Roadmap for Growth strategy for the continued recognition by industry experts.

"We continue to innovate and upgrade our technology to provide a top-tier customer experience. Our goal is steadfast: To be the most trusted source of insurance solutions. This accolade cements we are meeting this goal. I am proud of our entire team for helping us achieve this accomplishment," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier this month, Confie unveiled a new website URL for their national brand Freeway Insurance. The new address is FREEWAY.com. It officially debuted on their #99 Freeway.com Chevrolet Camaro at NASCAR's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in Indianapolis, IN. Daniel Suarez, NASCAR Cup winner driving the #99 Freeway.com car, placed third.

"We are very pleased to transition to the mobile-friendly FREEWAY.com address," said Joshua Marder, Chief Marketing Officer. "This fits perfectly with our online quoting and purchase technology, and makes it even easier for drivers who want to save with Freeway to find us."

Confie continues to grow and excel in 2023. Along with this higher ranking, Confie also acquired Sanborn's Insurance, Atlantic Insurance Agency and Estrella Insurance.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 950+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 530 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freewayinsurance.com or by calling (800) 777-5620.

