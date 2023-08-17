The Home Depot Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of $2.09

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $2.09 per share. The dividend is payable on September 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 31, 2023. This is the 146th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,326 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

