AANA Launches MOTION Career Exploration Platform to Empower CRNAs with Better Career Choices

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) has launched its new interactive career exploration platform, MOTION, to assist each of AANA's nearly 61,000 members in making informed career choices.

MOTION is a cutting-edge, map-based career-exploration platform that is purpose-built to assist CRNAs in making well-informed career decisions and locate the best opportunities for personal and professional growth. The platform empowers members to take control of their job search by providing them with the most comprehensive database of virtually every CRNA employer location in the United States.

"At AANA, our mission is to be tireless advocates for all Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), supporting their careers and enriching their lives and those of their families," said Chief Executive Officer Bill Bruce. "As the healthcare landscape evolves, we recognize the need to equip our members with better tools to navigate their career paths. MOTION will provide our members with the resources they need to thrive in their profession."

Created by MedGeo Ventures, MOTION was born from the belief that the right career move can be transformative, not just for pay scale and hours, but for every aspect of life. CRNAs, upon login, will be presented with a map that features CRNA employer locations. Each location on the map will be flagged and searchable as one of three designations:

INACTIVE SITES: Employers have the option to add branding and update the information for their practice sites and providers at any time, free of charge.

NETWORKING SITES: Employers can upgrade their sites to "networking" status to build a talent pipeline or hire opportunistically. The Networking Sites offer detailed employer information, including contact information.

HIRING SITES: Employers can upgrade to hiring sites, allowing them to identify locations with active job openings. Hiring Sites provide all the features of Networking Sites, plus unlimited job postings for that location.

Additional features unique to AANA's MOTION platform include map layers of community information such as housing costs and commute times; employer messaging to directly engage with employers before submitting an application; the ability to follow a site or entire market to get notifications of material changes; and AANA career liaisons to assist members with career option research and facilitate member referrals to employers.

MedGeo, a partially held subsidiary of AANA, strives to equip members of the healthcare profession with better tools to navigate their career paths.

"We are living through a unique time in the history of our field, and we are committed to supporting CRNAs with a platform that delivers more data and better ways to connect with employers," said MedGeo Co-Founder, Jarod Collins.

About MedGeo

MedGeo is a map-based career exploration platform that's purpose-built for medical association members. Our white-labeled, interactive experience gives associations more ways to improve the member experience with advanced search filters, robust comparative data, and an enjoyable search experience for job seekers.

About AANA

Founded in 1931 and located in Rosemont, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) is the professional organization representing nearly 61,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs are anesthesia experts who administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. CRNAs represent more than 80% of the anesthesia providers in rural counties. For more information, visit www.aana.com .

