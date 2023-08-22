New Guild Wars 2 Expansion 'Secrets of the Obscure' Launches Today on Windows PC

Delve into the Mysteries of the Wizard's Tower and Stop the Kryptis Invasion in the Skies Above Tyria

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ArenaNet and NCSOFT released Guild Wars 2®: Secrets of the Obscure™, the fourth expansion for the award-winning and critically acclaimed MMORPG Guild Wars 2. This latest expansion will provide a variety of new gameplay features and epic adventures set high above the surface of Tyria, delving into the ancient mysteries around the floating Wizard's Tower that have intrigued players for over two decades, and further enriching the subscription-free online world of one of the most enduring and beloved PC games of all time.

The launch trailer for Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure™ can be viewed HERE, while further screenshots and concept images can be found at the online press kit.

Secrets of the Obscure™ is available on Steam and through the official Guild Wars 2 site for $24.99. Expansion customers will immediately receive two new explorable maps: Skywatch Archipelago and Amnytas. In addition, Secrets of the Obscure will feature two new Strike Missions, a new central hub area inside the Wizard's Tower, and myriad new gameplay features:

Advanced Flight Masteries: Secrets of the Obscure introduces a new, streamlined way to acquire the fan favorite skyscale mount, and those players who train their skyscale in both the new track from this expansion and the previously released Path of Fire® will earn additional functionality for their skyscale. Two of the Secrets of the Obscure skyscale masteries - in-combat mounting and updraft use - will also apply to the griffon mount.

The Wizard's Vault: a new system for daily, weekly, and seasonal achievements across the game to earn unique items like armor pieces, weapon and mount skins, gold, legendary crafting materials, and more.

Relics: a new equipment slot now home to a wide variety of rune set bonuses previously found on different rune types, allowing for more customization of special effects and stat bonuses players can use on their characters.

Weaponmaster Training: each of the game's nine professions will be able to equip the weapons previously reserved for their elite specialization, unlocking new gameplay and build options for players.

The Heart of the Obscure: this important tool will serve as the player's master key to explore the new expansion; as they make progress in upgrading this mystical stone, they'll earn the ability to open special doors and reward chests, create support items like leyline and updraft generators, and open and seal the rifts through which the Kryptis threaten the world.

The expansion will continue to release additional content at no additional charge to expansion players throughout the next several months and into 2024, including additional weapon proficiencies, a third map, a new Fractal of the Mist encounter, Strike Mission challenge modes, and other new rewards like the first ever legendary armor set attached to player-versus environment activities.

The all-new story puts players into the shoes of both erstwhile defender and explorer of the unknown as they race to defend the world from a heretofore unseen threat. The adventure will begin with a climb through the floating islands of the Skywatch Archipelago which are under attack from the Kryptis, a demonic race of malevolent beings streaming through instabilities in the Mists and threatening the fragile peace of the world in the wake of the defeat of the elder dragons. What follows is an epic struggle into the Demon Realm, where the fate of the world rests in the hands of the player and their secretive new allies.

"Secrets of the Obscure is an exciting moment for Guild Wars 2," said Josh Davis, Guild Wars 2 Game Director. "We're on a brand-new story arc that lets us flex our creative muscles in ways fans might not expect, while exploring a giant magic tower that's been intriguing players for the last 18 years. We're thrilled to invite our longtime fans—plus the over 1 million new players who have joined us since we released on Steam last year—on the game's next great adventure."

Also beginning today, players can listen to the Secrets of the Obscure original score on most major music platforms, including Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, Amazon, and others.

For more information about Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure, please visit the official web site.

