Oracle Joins White House CancerX Initiative to Aid in the Fight Against Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been recognized as a founding member of CancerX. The public-private partnership was formed to drive innovations that can help reduce deaths due to cancer. Oracle will contribute expertise to the project fueled by Oracle's extensive background in open cloud platforms, AI and machine learning, clinical research, healthcare research, care delivery, and its scientific expertise from the recent acquisition of Cerner.

CancerX is the inaugural project in The White House's national Cancer Moonshot initiative. The project is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health.

"The healthcare market continues to be highly fragmented which hinders both patient care and the quest for a cure," said Seema Verma, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Life Sciences. "We are proud to bring our expertise in healthcare, clinical research, and enterprise cloud technology to deliver more innovative and effective treatments to those fighting cancer."

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Oracle to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, associate program director, Digital Medicine Society. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

Together, Oracle and the group's diverse innovators will specifically define the value of digital innovation in cancer treatment, address methodological and implementation gaps, and develop best practices for the equitable adoption of digital health technologies at scale in oncology. The aim is to achieve the White House's Cancer Moonshot goal of reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

"Beating cancer demands bold innovation and deliberate collaboration," said Santosh Mohan, vice president, Digital, Moffitt Cancer Center. "CancerX is creating a dynamic ecosystem where ideas can flourish, expertise and resources can be shared, and innovative solutions can be rapidly developed and equitably deployed in the fight against cancer. As a co-host, we take immense pride in the diverse and inclusive community of pioneers coming together as members, all driven by a shared commitment to advancing the goals of the Cancer Moonshot. Together, we will advance the frontiers of cancer research and treatment through digital innovation, while striving to reduce the incidence and burden of cancer for all people."

Learn more about Oracle's participation in the CancerX Initiative at the Oracle Health Conference, co-located with Oracle Cloud World September 18-20 in Las Vegas.

