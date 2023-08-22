SWBC Investment Services a Co-Manager for Donna ISD Bond

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Investment Services, LLC, announced it was named Co-Manager on a nearly $60 Million Donna Independent School District's Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023 Tax-Exempt Municipal Bond financing transaction. This bond is designated for educational facilities.

Issuer: Donna Independent School District

Issue: Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023

Security Type: Municipal Bond

Tax Treatment: Tax Exempt

Amount: $58,080,000

SWBC's Role: Co-Manager

Sale Type: Negotiated Underwriting

Sale Date: 7/18/2023

Settlement Date: 8/16/2023

Use of Proceeds: Educational Facilities

"We are thrilled to once again work with the syndicate of underwriters for the Donna Independent School District," said John Tuohy, CEO of SWBC Investment Services. "SWBC is based in Texas, and we will continue to work with local municipalities to help them find success with new bond issuance."

In 2018, SWBC Investment Services launched its public finance business for a diverse number of public entities, including cities and counties; higher education institutions; independent school districts; municipal utility, water, drainage, and special districts; and regional transportation districts. Since, the company has managed over $1 billion of new issue municipal bond financing transactions.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at www.swbc.com. Securities offered by SWBC Investment Services, LLC, member SIPC & FINRA. Advisory services offered by SWBC Investment Services Company, a Registered Investment Advisor.

