Distinguished Union Veteran Tino Gagliardi Joins SoundExchange Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that newly elected American Federation of Music (AFM) president Tino Gagliardi has joined its 18-seat Board of Directors. He represents the voice of working musicians as SoundExchange works to champion creators and build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry. Gagliardi replaces recently retired AFM president Ray Hair on the Board.

"Tino is joining the SoundExchange Board of Directors at a pivotal time for the company and the music industry," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "With his first-hand experience as an artist and expertise representing musicians for over 13 years, we couldn't be more elated to welcome him to the board."

"For 20 years, SoundExchange has been at the forefront of advocacy for creators," said Gagliardi. "It's an honor to join the Board of Directors and continue the work we're all so passionate about, which is ensuring creators are paid fairly for their work. I look forward to working with SoundExchange and my fellow board members at a transformational time in the music business."

Gagliardi has a long and distinguished career with the AFM, serving as Director of Theater, Touring, and Booking; International Representative to the Eastern Territory; and Assistant to the International President. He has also served as an AFM International Executive Board member (2010-2019) and is currently a trustee to the American Federation of Musicians & Employers Pension Fund and trustee and co-chair of the AFM & SAG-AFTRA Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund.

Prior to his tenure at the AFM national organization, he served as president and executive director for over 10 years of AFM Local 802, where he led negotiations for all major music contracts in NYC, including Broadway, the Met Opera, New York Philharmonic, NYC Ballet, among others. In 2015, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed him to the New York City Cultural Affairs Plan Citizens' Advisory Committee. In his performance career, he has worked as a professional trumpet player.

Gagliardi replaces Ray Hair, who retired in July from his AFM leadership post. Hair served 11 years on the SoundExchange Board of Directors, helping to steer the company's continuous efforts to turn data into accurate revenue and advocate for creators and the modernization of the business side of music.

"During Ray's time on the Board, we have worked closely together to reshape the landscape of the music industry and level the playing field," said Huppe. "Ray's passion for fairness and equality, along with his dedication to the SoundExchange mission, will be missed. But we are confident Tino will continue in that tradition and continue to propel the company forward."

