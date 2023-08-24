MC Nutraceuticals partners with Kush.com

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Nutraceuticals and Kush.com announced today that the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership. The union will amplify their shared value proposition throughout the Kush.com platform and pass along special MC Nutraceuticals promotions to Kush.com's current members.

The agreement brings together Kush.com's premier cannabinoid marketplace and MC Nutraceuticals' industry-leading catalog of 42 cannabinoids and counting. Starting this week, MC Nutraceuticals will feature its new Kush.com Certified Bulk Cannabinoids, best-in-class service offerings like custom cannabinoid blends, and high-value promotions throughout the Kush.com ecosystem.

"We are excited to launch our new Enterprise program with our long-term partner, MC Nutraceuticals. Considering all the headwinds facing our industry; we believe that collaboration with the right partners is the best path forward" - John Lynch, Kush.com CEO

Kush.com members can expect new cannabinoid offerings like THCA, new and improved product photos, and branded content throughout the Kush.com platform.

"Kush.com's Enterprise Partnership is a tremendous way to connect with our customers and offer them a level of quality and consistency that is unmatched in this industry. There is no better, more trusted marketplace than Kush.com and we're thrilled to share this partnership with their superb team and Kush.com's members." - Bret Worley

MC Nutraceuticals

MC Nutraceuticals is a global leader in hemp-derived bulk cannabinoids. Our success has been built on excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and same day turn times on orders over $1,000. We proudly offer 42 cannabinoids and value-add services like custom blends, drop shipping, and knowledgeable consultation throughout the sales process. 500 brands rely on us. This includes some of the industry's most trusted and well-known brands.

