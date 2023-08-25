Recorded Future Announces Strategic Investment in Hunt.io

Latest Investment from The Intelligence Fund Supports Innovative Approach for Advanced Adversary Hunting

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future , the largest threat intelligence company, today announced a strategic investment in advanced adversary hunting company Hunt.io through The Intelligence Fund. The investment is a continued part of Recorded Future's mission to support novel approaches to data collection and analysis. Hunt.io is relentless in its pursuit of malicious infrastructure detection and in-depth analysis, with capabilities to track and systematize hundreds of thousands of observations every second. This enables a proactive approach in revealing attack orchestrations.

(PRNewsfoto/Recorded Future) (PRNewswire)

Hunt.io's innovative platform is already benefiting early adopters, aiding them in detecting staged infrastructure established by attackers, blocking active C2 servers, and providing real-time context for threat intelligence.

"Designed with the most sophisticated threats in mind, Hunt.io uniquely positions threat hunters to have an edge over attackers, offering a view into the command and control servers used by attackers. Hunt.io's innovative technology aligns perfectly with our mission to support and invest in companies at the forefront of intelligence innovation. We are excited at their progress and unique insights, which we can further incorporate into Recorded Future's Intelligence Platform." - Craig Adams, Chief of Product and Engineering, Recorded Future

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Recorded Future, as they share our mission to equip organizations with the crucial insights needed to navigate today's ever-evolving threat landscape. This investment will fuel our efforts to continue developing cutting-edge adversary hunting tools and drive meaningful impact for our customers." - Chris Ueland, CEO and Co-Founder, Hunt.io

The Intelligence Fund, funded and directed by Recorded Future, invests in experienced founders looking to tackle significant problems that require new approaches using data sets, collection platforms, and applications that integrate into the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud and ecosystem. Interested companies looking to learn more or submit an application can visit https://theintelligencefund.com/.

About Hunt Intelligence

Hunt.io, from the founders of SecurityTrails, specializes in persistent detection of malicious infrastructure and threat actor tooling. Built from the ground up, the Hunt platform deploys millions of probes to capture and derive intelligence from hundreds of thousands of observations every second, offering unparalleled insight into threat actor movements. Hunt's unparalleled firehose of Command and Control (C2) infrastructure enables users to proactively detect and neutralize malicious activities within networks. Discover more at Hunt.io.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,700 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Recorded Future