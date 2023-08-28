Stellantis Selects Charge Enterprises as Infrastructure Provider for US Dealership Network

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis selects Charge Enterprises as infrastructure provider for its U.S. dealership network (PRNewswire)

Stellantis has selected Charge Enterprises to help dealers in their electrification effort and all aspects required to build out electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) for charging

Charge will offer white-glove, custom, end-to-end services to the 2,600-plus Stellantis dealers nationwide

Move is additional step to help Stellantis fulfill its Dare Forward strategy and achieve 50% battery-electric vehicle sales rate by the end of this decade

Stellantis is one of seven of the world's leading automakers creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in North America by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable

Stellantis announced its partnership with Charge Enterprises, Inc. today, in which Charge has become an EV charging installation partner for Stellantis' 2,600+ U.S. dealer network. Charge becomes the fourth recommended partner for dealer EV readiness for Stellantis dealers across the United States, joining Future Energy, Vehya and AGI.



In another key step to ready its 2,600-plus dealerships for the automotive industry's electrification plans, Stellantis is partnering with Charge Enterprises to support implementation of its required timeline. Charge differentiates itself with more than 150 years of automotive OEM leadership expertise to enhance the dealers' experience and support the requirements to provide safe, reliable, scalable and flexible infrastructure implementation.



"As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Charge is equipped with the automotive experience, client-centric approach and technical expertise needed to help support our dealers and make this implementation safe, reliable, scalable and flexible for future demands."



As an experienced infrastructure partner, Charge's client education, project management, design, engineering and installation will provide a full-service solution for dealers.



"All of the dealers we work with value our dedicated approach and our thoughtful mindset to delivering solutions today while preparing our clients for the EV infrastructure demands of tomorrow," said Mark LaNeve, president of Charge. "We remain committed to helping as many auto dealers throughout the country execute on much needed EV charging infrastructure as we remain focused on meeting the needs of the Stellantis dealer body, who are doing a great job meeting the needs of their customers."



As part its Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis is setting the course for 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles by the end of this decade. The company plans to offer more than 25 battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2030.



Stellantis is one of seven world's leading automakers, including BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in North America, by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable



Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE) is an electrical, broadband and EV charging infrastructure company that provides clients with end-to-end project management services. We operate in two segments: Infrastructure, which has a primary focus on EV charging, broadband and wireless, and electrical contracting services; and Telecommunications, which provides connection of voice calls and data to global carriers. Our vision is to be a leader in enabling the next wave of transportation and connectivity. By building, designing, and operating seamless infrastructure for electric vehicles, we aim to create a future where transportation is clean, efficient, and connected and to empower individuals, communities, and businesses to thrive in a more sustainable world. Our plan is to cultivate repeat customers and recurring revenue by deploying a multi-phased strategy, initially where investment in the EV charging revolution is taking place, the nation's approximately 18,000 franchised auto dealers. To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.



Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.



Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis