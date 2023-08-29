Pandora unveils three new lab-grown diamond collections and campaign declaring "Diamonds for All"

Pamela Anderson, Grace Coddington, Justina Miles and more help Pandora redefine long-held diamond conventions, taking diamond jewelry from special occasions to something special for every day.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora, the world's largest jewelry brand, today reveals the expansion of Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds with three new collections. Re-writing the rules of diamond jewelry, Pandora continues its journey of democratizing diamonds and celebrating their power as vehicles for love, joy, and personal expression – bringing their sparkle to more wearing occasions and more people.

Pandora Nova introduces a distinct, four-prong setting that reveals more of the diamond, so each round brilliant or princess cut stone can capture the light with more dimension, brilliance and warmth, as if floating in mid-air – like the 1 carat 14K gold and lab-grown diamond ring ($1,850).

Pandora Era reimagines classic bezel and prong settings with a unique Pandora take. A pinnacle of this collection are the 14k gold trilogy pendant ($1,200) and bracelet ($990), which showcase three bezel-set stones in a row for quiet impact.

Pandora Talisman features five pendant designs ($390-$990) – each a symbol like a heart or star that is also the lab-grown diamond's setting. The pendants offer an elevated take on beloved Pandora charms, crafted with 14k gold with a 0.25 or 0.75 round brilliant-cut lab-grown diamond at the center.

"We want more people to experience the power and beauty of lab-grown diamonds for every day, in classic diamond settings and some that are unexpected," said Pandora Creative Director Francesco Terzo. Pandora Creative Director A. Filippo Ficarelli added, "The Pandora Talisman collection is especially important for us because it takes lab-grown diamonds into a universe that is at the heart of Pandora: the universe of charms."

New campaign featuring world-class talents

The "Diamonds for All" campaign celebrates the breaking of conventions and tells a new diamond story. From "diamonds are a girl's best friend" to "diamonds are everyone's best friend." From "diamonds on ring fingers" to "diamonds on every finger."

Bringing the message to life are icons and talents to be celebrated for their unique personas and their contributions to style and culture, including model and actress Pamela Anderson, American Sign Language performer Justina Miles, former model and Vogue Creative Director-at-Large Grace Coddington, actress Amita Suman, model Precious Lee, model Sherry Shi, and musical artist and dancer Vinson Fraley. The campaign was shot in New York City by photographer Mario Sorrenti and director Gordon von Steiner.

"The next chapter of Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds is brought to life with the 'Diamonds for All' campaign and its cast that helps us re-imagine diamond traditions. Our diamonds are not for the few, for a once-in-a-life-time occasion, or only for giving. They represent personal meaning that each of us can create," said Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, Chief Marketing Officer of Pandora.

High quality and craftsmanship with reduced environmental impact

Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds are grown, cut and polished for exceptional quality to maximize radiance and sparkle, and each diamond is set in sterling silver or 14k white or yellow gold by skilled artisans.

Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds have a lower carbon footprint compared to mined diamonds, setting a new industry standard for creating beautiful jewelry with a reduced impact on the planet. Since August 2022, every piece from Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds collections has been made with diamonds grown, cut and polished with 100% renewable energy, and set in jewelry crafted with 100% recycled silver or gold. Lab-grown diamonds are identical to mined diamonds, but created in a laboratory rather than excavated from a mine. They have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs – cut, colour, clarity and carat.

"I like the fact that these are lab-grown diamonds, and knowing the jewelry is crafted from recycled silver and gold makes me feel good about wearing it. It is actually the more radical, kind-of-glamorous move," said campaign cast member, model and actress Pamela Anderson.

Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds are available online, in all stores in the US, select stores in Canada and UK, as well as expanding into Australia, with new collections available from August 31st. Select collections will also be available in stores in Mexico and Brazil in October 2023.

Read more about the collection and materials at www.pandoragroup.com/Products/Jewellery-materials/Pandora-Lab-Grown-Diamonds.

Prices start at $290.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewelry brand. Pandora's hand-finished jewelry crafted from high-quality materials offers endless possibilities for personalization, empowering people to express their personal style through its pieces. Starting as a small jewelry shop in Copenhagen, Denmark more than 40 years ago, today Pandora is present in over 100 countries. With sustainability as a top priority, by 2025, Pandora will purchase only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewelry and will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by half across its value chain by 2030.

