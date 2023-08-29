Wyndham Grand Enters Poland with Hotel in the Heart of Krakow

The opening of Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town offers guests a historical escape in one of Europe's most beautiful and culturally rich cities

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels in more than 95 countries, today announced the opening of the 60-room Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town, the first Wyndham Grand in Poland. The hotel – which will be operated by Dobry Hotel Group, a leading hotel management company in Poland with decades of experience – is housed in a stunning, historic townhouse right in the heart of Krakow Old Town, close to many iconic landmarks like the Cloth Hall, Market Square, St. Mary's Basilica, and other popular attractions.

Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town is the first Wyndham Grand hotel in Poland. Above, one of the hotel’s guestrooms, which combines elegant interiors with modern furnishings. (PRNewswire)

Wyndham Grand is an upper-upscale ensemble of distinguished hotels that are approachable by design, representing one-of-a-kind experiences with refined accommodations, attentive service and relaxed surroundings. The opening of Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town adds another desirable destination to the brand's roster, including Manama, Istanbul, Athens and many others – and in Poland, adds Wyndham's eighth hotel across cities including Warsaw, Lodz, Wroclaw and Krakow.

Dimitris Manikis, President Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "Our distinctive Wyndham Grand brand represents best-in class hospitality, and the opening of Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town is a welcomed addition to our presence in Poland, while also marking an important step in our expansion plans for the country. Dobry Hotel Group is one of the top hospitality operators in the country who shares our vision for growth, making them the ideal partner to bring the Wyndham Grand brand to Poland."

Daniel Łukaszewicz, Managing Director of Dobry Hotel Group, commented: "We are thrilled to open the first Wyndham Grand in Poland with the support of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor. Situated in the former royal capital, guests staying at the Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town can enjoy the spectacular Renaissance architecture and medieval city centre. We look forward to welcoming business and leisure travellers from around the world for unforgettable stays and experiences."

Located only 13 kilometres from Krakow Airport and just one kilometre from Krakow Main Station, Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town offers guests an exceptional juxtaposition between a historic cultural backdrop and modern getaway experience with contemporary comforts and high-end amenities. After a day exploring the Gothic architecture and charming cobblestone streets, guests can indulge in the hotel's relaxing wellness zone that features a heated indoor pool, a fitness centre, and spa with a sauna, hot tub, and even a salt cave. Guests can also enjoy dining at two fantastic on-site restaurants serving exquisite Italian and international cuisine, and for those staying for business, the hotel also features a well-equipped executive centre and two versatile meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 150 guests.

