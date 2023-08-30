SEPT. 6 DEADLINE APPROACHES FOR FARM AID 2023 MEDIA CREDENTIALS

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid's deadline to make advance requests for credentials to attend this year's music, farm and food festival is Wednesday, Sept. 6. After this date, media who apply for credentials will incur a $30 fee.

fa 2023 (PRNewswire)

All media attending the festival are required to obtain Farm Aid-issued press credentials, which will only be distributed to working reporters and photographers. The credentialing applications for Farm Aid 2023 can be completed online at www.farmaid.org/media. Festival media policies are also available for download.

Farm Aid 2023, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, will bring together family farmers and musician activists, with performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

Additionally, Clayton Anderson, The Black Opry featuring Lori Rayne, Tylar Bryant and Kyshona, The Jim Irsay Band featuring Ann Wilson of Heart, Native Pride Productions, and the Wisdom Indian Dancers will all join this year's star-studded lineup.

Members of the media who pre-register will receive credentials on the day of the festival at Ruoff Music Center. All freelance reporters and photographers must pre-register and provide proof of assignment. A limited number of credentials will be available at the venue for reporters only on the day of the show. Information about the time and location of media credentialing, as well as parking information and a schedule of events, will be made available to pre-registered media in September.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2023 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $70 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Farm Aid