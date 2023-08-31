Apogee Appoints New Governing Board Members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 20 years in business, Apogee has taken a major growth step in the creation of a new Governing Board of Directors. Led by CEO and Chairman, Wes Georges, this governing body will continue to represent the best interests of Apogee's operations as the company expands its customer base in defense, national security, and civilian agencies.

The board consists of top executives with governance disciplines across diverse industries with a proven track record of success in mentoring growing organizations. The newly formed Apogee Governing Board will assist its current leadership team as Apogee continues its upward trajectory within the Department of Defense marketspace and an expansive employee base across the United States.

"We are honored to welcome this group of business leaders who will share their expertise and mentor Apogee as the company prepares for the challenges that lie ahead," said Wes Georges, CEO of Apogee. "Their breadth of experience and knowledge will provide Apogee a measured plan of how we can continue to capture a growing share of our market while maintaining our core values of preserving the employee experience and culture."

The board members include:

David Dacquino: Former CEO and current Chairman of the Board at Serco Inc. Serco is a $1.5 billion leading provider of professional, technology, and management services to the U.S. federal government, the government of Canada, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises. Mr. Dacquino has over 35 years of leadership experience holding executive level positions at SkyLink, VT Group, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin. He serves on multiple boards including the Board of Trustees for Marymount University, Executive Board of Directors for the Greater Washington Board of Trade, and formally Nathan Associates. He is an active member of the Washington, D.C. Economic Club and has achieved FOCI Outside Director Certification from the DCSA and a Governance Fellowship credential from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

Kathy Clark: Former CEO of Smarthinking Inc. and Co-Founder and Former CEO of Landmark Systems Corporation. Ms. Clark served as Chairman of the Board at Nathan Associates Inc. and has also served on the boards of ENSCO Inc., and WLR Foods. Mrs. Clark is highly active in the technology industry as a representative on industry, association, and education boards. She is the former chair of the Northern Virginia Technology Council, the nation's largest council dedicated to promoting technological advancement. She has served on the boards of Shenandoah University, George Mason University and the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges and many non-profit boards. Ms. Clark is a George Mason University Alumnus of the Year and a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

