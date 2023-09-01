Rhode Island Is Bringing Its Renowned Cuisine And History To Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore, And The Greater Los Angeles Area

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island - is excited to bring one of the Ocean State's most iconic seafood dishes to life, the stuffed clam, or as it's locally known, the "stuffie." Kicking off in key flight markets such as Detroit on Sept. 2, and making its rounds to Atlanta, Baltimore, and Los Angeles through the end of 2023, the stuffie installs will play a pivotal role in promoting tourism to Rhode Island. The installations will showcase the unique, lesser known, yet delicious, cuisine offered in the Ocean State. Unbeknownst to most, quahogging or as some may call it, clamming, plays an integral role in Rhode Island – aiding in the growth of its $5 billion Blue Economy.

In addition to the culinary landscape of the state, Rhode Island is steeped in gilded history and is the filming location of HBO's "The Gilded Age;" highlighting some of the state's most notable landmarks, such as the Newport Mansions. While the stuffie travels the nation, guests of Brea Mall in Brea, Calif. will be able to enjoy a Newport Mansion installation, Sept. 15 to Oct. 13, 2023. Newport, Rhode Island's proximity to the water is an essential part of the state's Blue Economy alongside the preservation and tourism driven surrounding the town's epochal history.

"Rhode Island boasts a diverse and award-winning culinary scene and many cultural and historical attractions," said Governor Dan McKee. "By bringing a little bit of the Ocean State to our direct fly markets across the country, we are working to increase tourism to Rhode Island which in turn supports our small businesses and continues our economic momentum."

Boasting nearly 400 miles of coastline, Rhode Island is known as 'The Ocean State' for a reason. The strategic location, port infrastructure, skilled labor and novel training programs make Rhode Island an ideal location for growing Blue Economy companies including aquaculture, seafood, and more. As tourists visit Rhode Island and develop a taste for stuffies, guests will be supporting the business behind the dish: the state's shellfishers as well as environmental management.

"Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is excited to provide an inside look at the state's food scene and renowned history," said Liz Tanner, Commerce Secretary. "Through our stuffie and Newport Mansion installations we're paying homage to Rhode Islanders who embody the business behind the state's beloved seafood dishes and historic notoriety."

"The quahog is an awesome ambassador for Rhode Island and highlights our abundant and sustainable fishery in Narragansett Bay," said Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terry Gray. "This humble mollusk represents one of our most valuable commercial fisheries and a vital part of our history, culture, traditions, and families. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has done a great job on this marketing campaign to further raise the profile of Rhode Island as a foodie destination by taking our favorite local clam recipe on the road and making it the star of the show to attract new consumers regionally and nationally."

Developed by local artisans in Rhode Island, Symmetry International – a division of Lance Industries, the stuffie installation alongside a hot sauce bottle will have an embedded TV monitor which will show a live-action rendition of a stuffie being made + recipe details, watch a quahogging video filmed on the Narragansett Bay, as well as view other images from around the state.

Brea Mall's Newport Mansion installation will emulate a gilded age mansion's opulent dining room complete with lavish décor and an immersive digital experience highlighting the Newport Mansion's waterfront views, exterior + interiors and more.

Finally, future visitors who engage with either the stuffie or mansion installations can partake in an augmented reality experience and enter for a chance to win a three-night stay in Rhode Island including accommodations, dining, attraction tickets, and airfare.

For more information on traveling to Rhode Island, the state's cuisine, history and more, visit https://www.visitrhodeisland.com. For more information on the Ocean State's Blue Economy visit https://commerceri.com/industries/blue-economy/. Please click here https://visitrhodeisland.barberstock.com/collection/visitrhodeisland/stuffie-installation to download a high-res image and video of the stuffie installation.

About Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island. The Corporation works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. Rhode Island saw visits and visitor spending reach record levels as effects from the pandemic were shaken off in 2022. In 2022, Rhode Island attracted 27.7 million visitors, and tourism spending contributed $5.3 billion to the State's economy with a total economic impact of $7.9 billion. Tourism subsidized 84,386 jobs, representing one in every eight jobs in the State, providing more than $1.9 billion in government revenues as well as contributed $903 million in state and local taxes. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to www.visitrhodeisland.com.

