CRUNCH FITNESS BECOMES FIRST GYM TO ENABLE AMAZON ONE PALM-BASED ENTRY FOR ITS MEMBERS

With Amazon One, Crunch Fitness members can enter the gym by simply hovering their palm

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crunch Fitness announced that it is the first fitness brand to introduce the Amazon One palm recognition service as an entry option for its members at select Crunch locations nationwide. Members who choose to use the convenience of Amazon One no longer need their Crunch membership tags or mobile app to enter—they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device to enter the fitness facility. Amazon One is currently being piloted at nine Crunch clubs across the U.S. including five in San Francisco, three in the New York City, and one in the Los Angeles area, with more locations rolling out the technology in the coming months.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Crunch has been piloting Amazon One for the last four months, and the technology has received an enthusiastic response from Crunch gym members. At participating gyms, 80% of members are already using Amazon One for entry, and adoption is expected to grow as awareness increases and the program continues to expand to more locations across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to be the first fitness brand and gym to offer Amazon One as an entry option," said Molly Long, Crunch Fitness Chief Experience Officer. "Implementing Amazon One at Crunch gyms has been a win-win for our members and for our Crunch team. The feedback from our members has been positive—they appreciate the ability to enter the gym swiftly and efficiently without the need to remember to bring their membership key tag or open the mobile app."

As one of the fastest-growing fitness brands in the industry, Crunch is committed to providing innovative and convenient service to its members. The implementation of Amazon One is designed to make the entry process more streamlined, and gym-goers may opt in, or continue to scan into the club as they would normally.

"The fast-growing adoption of Amazon One at Crunch Fitness centers showcases the versatility of our palm recognition service, and how it can be used as a quick and convenient entry option in gyms and fitness centers across the country," said Sanjay Dash, Vice President of Identity and Checkout Technologies, AWS Applications. "With Amazon One, Crunch members have a fast and innovative way to validate their membership, and get to their workout without the hassle of carrying membership tags or using their mobile app."

Crunch members can enroll at the Amazon One kiosk inside participating Crunch clubs, or pre-enroll online by visiting one.amazon.com/getting-started.

Amazon One is a palm-based biometric identity and payment service that uses artificial intelligence like computer vision and deep learning techniques, including generative AI to establish a person's identity.

Protecting customer data and safeguarding privacy are foundational design principles of Amazon One. For example, Amazon One is protected by multiple security controls, and palm images are never stored on the device. Rather, the images are encrypted and sent to a highly secure, custom-built area in the cloud where we create a unique palm signature. Amazon One is currently being rolled out to all 500+ Whole Foods Market stores and also available at multiple other locations, including travel retailers, sports and entertainment venues, convenience stores, and grocers. To learn more about how Amazon One works, check out this Amazon blog.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 430 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crunch