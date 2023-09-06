Bangkok, Thailand to host World Teqball Championships 2023

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FITEQ, Teqball's governing body, today announces that the Thai capital of Bangkok will host the world's best Teqers at the World Teqball Championships 2023.

Bangkoks' Hua Mak Stadium will house the sports' 6th annual world championships November 29th through December 3rd. This marks the first teqball championships organized outside of Europe, where the sport was founded. Past host cities include Nuremberg, Germany in 2022, Gliwice, Poland in 2021, Budapest, Hungary in 2019, Reims, France in 2018 and Budapest again where Teqball's first WCHs was held in 2017.

To compete in the World Championships, athletes from across the globe will compete in local tournaments to qualify via national qualifier events, Similar to past championships, there will be five event categories including: men's and women's singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles. The best Teqball players from across the globe will compete for the grand prize of 250.000$ and the World Champion title.

"We are thrilled to bring Teqball to Asia for the first time and to have the most skilled teqball athletes compete against each other for the championship title," said Viktor Huszár, Chairman of FITEQ.

"I am extremely excited and fortunate to continue my efforts towards being a world champion," said Margaret Osmundson, Teqball champion competing in Bangkok, currently ranked 4th in Women's doubles. "Everything that I have achieved I can give respect to every person that has been a part of the process. It's been a long road, but I am excited to continue my efforts in securing a gold in either mixed doubles or women's doubles," she continued.

More than 200 athletes and 50+ nations are expected to be represented at the World Teqball Championships 2023.

"Teqball has become very popular in Thailand, we are delighted to host the 6th edition of Teqball's most prestigious annual event," Noted Gen. Ronnachai Munchusoontornkul, President of the Thai Association of Teqball.

Eurosport worldwide, MONO29 in Thailand and ZhiboTV from China are already on the broadcasters' list to show the matches live.

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and creating a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball currently has ambitions at becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

