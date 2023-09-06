Concord Health Partners Invests in NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow's Behavioral Health Platform Bridges the Gap Between Payers, Providers, and Consumers

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Health Partners ("Concord" or the "Firm"), a healthcare focused investment firm, today announced an investment in NeuroFlow (the "Company"), the market leading behavioral health SaaS platform. Concord's investment will provide NeuroFlow with capital to continue to grow the company to match the increase in demand for its solutions from hospitals and health systems, as well as within the complex payor and government agency segments. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Concord Health Partners (PRNewswire)

NeuroFlow's platform uniquely combines AI-driven analytics, care collaboration enablement, and enterprise consumer grade activation to reduce the risks of identifying, managing, and monitoring complex behavioral health and substance use populations. NeuroFlow's customers are empowered to integrate behavioral health across populations, and by doing so reduce the risks associated with undiagnosed and misdiagnosed behavioral health conditions. The platform takes this population intelligence and makes it actionable for providers and care managers by integrating it into the delivery workflow and providing evidence-based decision support to ensure appropriate care. Consumers are engaged through the integrated workflow, which improves consumer adherence to treatment and provides a safety net of capabilities in between clinical and non-clinical interactions.

"Concord is dedicated to partnering with the most innovative healthcare companies to enhance operational efficiencies, improve patient outcomes, and intelligently expand access to care," said James Olsen, Founder and Managing Partner at Concord. "The need for a strong behavioral health platform that pulls together point solutions to support patients across the country has never been greater, and we believe that this technology will drive further innovation as a key solution for the overall healthcare ecosystem. This investment in NeuroFlow is a continuation of our focus and activity in the space and a multiplier to our existing mental health investments. We are excited about NeuroFlow's differentiated approach, providing an impactful technology solution to leading health system and care delivery organization partners. We look forward to working with Chris and his team to broaden the scope and reach of their offerings, providing efficient access to quality care and moving us closer to true health care affordability."

"Across the federal government, providers and payers are experiencing an unprecedented rise in the risk of behavioral health populations and this is challenging the status quo approach to healthcare affordability," said Chris Molaro, NeuroFlow CEO. "Our partnership with our customers, which now includes 16M+ members, was built through strategic collaboration, which allowed us to develop our platform that is purposefully designed to address the new behavioral health risks in market, consolidate point solutions to drive efficiency, and extend care beyond the traditional setting and programs to drive improved outcomes for complex behavioral health populations. We are excited that Concord recognizes this differentiated value and we're looking forward to our partnership."

This investment was made out of Concord Innovation Fund II, which closed in August 2022 with $150 million in commitments. This is the 8th investment made from the fund, which builds on the Firm's focus to support growth stage companies with innovative technologies and solutions that advance healthcare, including behavioral health.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord has developed a broad network of strategic relationships that contribute expertise and resources, and serve as potential commercial partners to portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies, and solutions that lower costs, improve quality, and expand access to care. For more information, visit www.concordhp.com .

About NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow assesses and triages people with behavioral health conditions to get them to the right level of care, providing high-tech and high-touch support for populations that would typically fall through the cracks in today's healthcare system. Proven to drive better clinical and financial outcomes for hundreds of leading health systems, payors, and military organizations covering 16 million individuals, NeuroFlow's platform combines consumer engagement with enterprise-level care management software to support behavioral health at scale. To learn more, visit http://www.neuroflow.com.

Media Contacts

For Concord Health Partners

Taylor Ingraham / Steve Bruce

tingraham@ascadvisors.com / sbruce@ascadvisors.com

(203) 992-1230

For NeuroFLow

Anthony Stipa

press@neuroflowsolution.com

(610) 420-1724

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Concord Health Partners