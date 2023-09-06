CORE Higher Education Group Names Balraj Kalsi as Chief Executive Officer

WARWICK, R.I., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Higher Education Group, the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of student competency, clinical education and workforce readiness software, today announced that Balraj Kalsi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kalsi joins the company to build upon the success of CORE Higher Education and guide the organization through its next stage of growth and market leadership. Current CEO and Founder, Greg Cianfarani will continue to be a shareholder and an active member of the board of directors.

Kalsi brings a proven background of operational growth and a track record of scaling SaaS companies particularly in the education technology industry. Kalsi joins CORE from Cengage Group where he served on the Executive Leadership Team. During his tenure at Cengage, Kalsi held a number of leadership roles including General Manager for US Higher Education and K12 portfolios, General Manager of Cengage's Workforce Skills Business, and Head of Global Technical Product & Platform Management.

"After an extensive search and review process," said Greg Cianfarani, "the board and our management team are pleased to have selected Balraj Kalsi. Balraj is a mission-driven leader in education technology with proven success in fostering a collaborative and engaged culture while driving revenue in customer-centric organizations. We are confident in Balraj's abilities and expertise to continue guiding CORE in the path of accelerated business growth."

"I am honored to lead CORE into its next stage of growth and continue to deliver outstanding solutions to the higher education industry and beyond," said Kalsi. "I am excited to work with our education and corporate partners to help them deliver on the mission of creating a high quality workforce in key roles. I feel very grateful for the leadership and commitment Greg had provided to the company as Founder and CEO, and the talented team at CORE."

About CORE Higher Education Group

CORE Higher Education Group offers innovative software solutions that empower institutions to effectively manage clinical and experiential learning programs. The CORE suite helps address the crucial challenges faculty face, including enhancing curriculum management, improving student preparedness, and streamlining recruitment processes. Since its establishment in 2006, CORE's software solutions have evolved to support over 400 programs at more than 200 educational institutions across North America, catering to their needs in clinical and experiential education, competency assessment, workforce readiness, recruiting, and digital portfolios.

Learn more about CORE Higher Education Group by visiting www.corehighered.com .

