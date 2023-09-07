KFC SCORES A TOUCHDOWN WITH NEW HOT & SPICY WINGS - GET 8 FOR JUST $4.99

The finger lickin' good deal is available starting Sept. 10 for a limited time only

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for football season, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is launching new Hot & Spicy Wings at an unbeatable price – get 8 for just $4.99 beginning Sept. 10 for a limited time only.* While others have wings for football season, none offer finger lickin' good heat and delicious taste for this value.

KFC introduces new Hot & Spicy Wings – get 8 for just $4.99 beginning Sept. 10 for a limited time only, at participating locations (tax, tips and fees extra). The new KFC Hot & Spicy Wings are spicy marinated and double hand-breaded in KFC's signature Extra Crispy™ breading, creating the perfect amount of spice with each satisfying crunch. (PRNewswire)

The new KFC Hot & Spicy Wings are spicy marinated and double hand-breaded in KFC's signature Extra Crispy™ breading, creating the perfect amount of spice with each satisfying crunch.

"We're coming in HOT (and spicy) this football season with a truly unmatched deal," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "Bench the other players. Why get 6 wings for $5.99 when you can start our 8 pc. Hot & Spicy Wings instead for just $4.99?"

KFC's signature spicy flavor is an MVP in KFC markets worldwide, and now the globally beloved flavor has made its way to U.S. restaurants with KFC's new Hot & Spicy Wings. While the new wings are packed with flavor, the spice isn't so intense that it will cause a penalty – it balances heat with delicious taste.

To sweeten the already great deal, fried chicken fans can make Thursday nights, 'Kentucky Fried Chicken Night' with FREE DELIVERY on any orders on KFC.com and the KFC app on Thursdays, starting today.** KFC customers can also use Quick Pick Up to order the new Hot & Spicy Wings and other KFC favorites ahead of time and pick up their order on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf.

The new KFC Hot & Spicy Wings are a favorite of longtime KFC fan and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and his family, who call them "legendary" in new video content.

This season KFC has also partnered with Amazon Prime Video and Twitch to unveil special content featuring sports journalist, Taylor Rooks and pro quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Fans can see this KFC content roll out across Amazon Prime Video and Twitch beginning September 14.

Spicy-marinated, hand-breaded – and 8 for just $4.99 – get fired up for KFC's NEW Hot & Spicy Wings!

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher on third party ordering websites/apps. Tax, tips and fees extra.

**Free delivery available only on KFC app and kfc.com at participating locations (see store locator) only on Thursdays from 9/7/2023. Not all products available at all locations. Delivery availability and hours may vary. Not available for orders placed on third-party delivery platforms. Tax, tips and fees extra.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 28,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken