Organic Gardening Brand Back to the Roots Closes the Gardening Season with Record Growth, Top-Selling Organic Soil, and Key New Investors

Superstars Gabrielle Union-Wade, Alyssa Milano, and J Balvin Become Investors, and Global Business Leader Sol Trujillo Joins the Board of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Back to the Roots , America's fastest-growing organic garden brand, announced that it closed the 2023 gardening season with record sales as its lines of organic soils, seeds, raised beds, grow kits, and plant food rapidly expanded distribution and their Organic Potting Mix became the #1 best selling soil on Amazon.

Back to the Roots Organic Potting Mix - #1 best selling soil on Amazon. (PRNewswire)

Furthermore, the company announced that global superstars Gabrielle Union-Wade, Alyssa Milano, and J Balvin have become investors in the company, and Fortune 50 global business leader Sol Trujillo is joining the Back to the Roots Board of Directors.

"Back to the Roots is my favorite organic gardening company - it's such a cool way to connect with your kids," said Gabrielle Union-Wade.

Back to the Roots is building the gardening brand for generations to come and Spring 2023 was a watershed year as the company expanded from indoor grow kits to 100% organic, high quality outdoor gardening products. This year alone, consumers are expected to spend approximately $100M on Back to the Roots gardening products.

"It is super important to teach our children where their food comes from and to help reconnect the next generation with our Earth and with our food," said Alyssa Milano.

In addition to new investors, Back to the Roots will also be expanding their board by bringing in Solomon (Sol) D. Trujillo as a member of the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Trujillo is a global business leader and a former board director of Bank of America, PepsiCo, and Target with decades of Fortune 50 experience as CEO of large market cap global companies in the US, the EU, and Asia-Pacific. He is also the co-founder of L'Attitude Ventures, a purpose-led venture fund that invests in early-stage US Latino-led and owned businesses.

"The economic output of Latinos in the US is enormous but does not get the recognition it deserves. We need more Latino business owners like Alejandro Vélez, so I am thrilled to be joining him and Nikhil Arora on the board of such a successful company that is helping pave the way for other aspiring Latino entrepreneurs," said Sol Trujillo.

"As a Latino business owner, it is so special for me to bring on two Latino powerhouses in J Balvin & Sol Trujillo to help support the continued success and growth of Back to the Roots", says Alejandro Vélez, Back to the Roots Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"We are inspired to help build a gardening company that can help every family and classroom reconnect with the land and their food - and to achieve that scale with organic gardening we need the right partners around us. We're honored and excited to now have Sol, Jose, Gabrielle, and Alyssa join us on this mission", said Nikhil Arora, Back to the Roots Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

Back to the Roots is building the garden brand of the future — focusing on creating organic gardening products that are not only easy to use & great for plants, but also for the planet. They also have a #GrowOneGiveOne school giveback program tied into every one of their products - helping bring organic grow kits to over 55,000 elementary school students this past year. Their industry-changing line of organic indoor grow kits, USA grown seed packets, peat-free soil, plant food, live plants, and raised beds are available nationwide in Walmart, The Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, Tractor Supply, and on Amazon.

About Back to the Roots:

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA to a thriving national brand and America's #1 organic gardening company in the country. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food. Their award-winning line of organic gardening kits, seeds, soils, plant food, and raised beds is currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart, Cost Plus, Whole Foods, Albertsons, Menards, Kohl's, Amazon, and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, President Obama's Champions of Change, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Please visit www.backtotheroots.com for more.

Back to the Roots contact:

Ida Bo Frazier

The Rose Group

ida@therosegrp.com

(PRNewsfoto/Back to the Roots) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Back to the Roots