For a Limited Time, Hormel Foodservice Offers Cure 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham

Available only this fall, these hams are available to be ordered until Sept. 15

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foodservice is launching its first-ever limited-time product offering, and there's still time for foodservice operators to order.

The CURE 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham is available to foodservice operators for only a short time this fall. This half-spiral ham is infused with a specially formulated pumpkin-spice blend and comes with a pumpkin-spice glaze packet for an even more festive flavor. (PRNewswire)

The Fortune 500 global branded food company recently unveiled its Cure 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham, available for only a short time this fall. This half-spiral ham is infused with a specially formulated pumpkin-spice blend and comes with a pumpkin-spice glaze packet for an even more festive flavor. Foodservice establishments have until Sept. 15 to order theirs, and they can do so here: www.cure81pumpkinspiceham.com.

"The pumpkin spice flavor is usually the big buzz and crave around the holiday timeframe, and we wanted to respond to that with an innovative flavor twist on an already beloved product," said Carson Williams, senior brand manager for Hormel Foodservice. "Our spiral hams have become a staple for our customers, and now they can utilize that same great Cure 81® taste with the ever-popular flavor profile of pumpkin spice to provide a unique take on the ultimate holiday feast for their guests."

Don't leave the most anticipated seasonal trend off of your menu. Perfect for holiday meal recipes, limited-time offers or carving stations, the Cure 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham is a can't-miss option this time of year.

Hormel Foodservice is a dedicated team of experts trained to consult and innovate around the needs of the foodservice industry by delivering value-added, labor-saving products and custom menu solutions for foodservice operators everywhere. For more information, visit hormelfoodservice.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

media@hormel.com

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation