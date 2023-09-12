Ama Romaine, Former Blackstone GC for Real Estate Asset Management, Joins Progress Residential as General Counsel

Will leverage institutional and consumer-focused experience to advance resident services and community-centric strategies

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Residential, the nation's largest single-family rental (SFR) management company, today announced that Ama Romaine has joined the company as General Counsel, effective immediately. Based in Atlanta, Ms. Romaine will serve as a member of Progress' executive leadership committee, providing insights as a counselor and resource on business direction and strategy, particularly around housing stability and affordability. Ms. Romaine replaces Ariel Amir who is retiring from this role, although Mr. Amir will remain at Progress as a senior advisor following his retirement.

Ms. Romaine brings over 20 years of experience as a strategic, mission-centered legal and business executive with extensive experience driving customer-centric initiatives and advising real estate owners and operators in the hospitality and housing sectors. Most recently, Ms. Romaine was Managing Director and Global General Counsel in real estate asset management for Blackstone, where she advised multifamily and affordable housing companies while implementing strategic priorities across the 40+ real estate portfolio companies. Prior to Blackstone, Ms. Romaine spent over fifteen years in the hospitality industry where she held numerous positions of increasing authority and responsibility, rising to become General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at G6 Hospitality the parent company for Motel 6. Ms. Romaine started her career practicing law at White & Case and Morrison & Foerster, where she represented financial institutions on a broad range of transactions.

"Ama's depth and breadth of expertise and ability to create and implement scalable solutions to complex problems will be invaluable in helping us grow and scale our platform, and she brings a deep background in customer-focused industries that will be very relatable to the resident-centric work she will be helping us lead at Progress," said Adolfo Villagomez, Chief Executive Officer of Progress Residential. "While her legal and business background are impressive, I'm equally impressed by her track record for championing and expanding people initiatives and her deep commitment to leadership, mentorship and building high-performing teams. I also want to thank Ariel Amir for his dedicated leadership and contributions for the last five years and the great foundation he and his team have built for Ama. On behalf of our Progress leaders and employees, we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

"I am excited to be joining Progress Residential during such a transformational time for the company," said Ms. Romaine. "Over the last year, Progress has been making significant investments in data and technology to continue to enhance the experience for its residents, while also making industry-leading commitments to affordable housing and continuing to cultivate an outstanding culture for its team members. I look forward to helping champion and grow these efforts and walking alongside our leaders and team members to continue to make a positive impact for the residents and communities we serve."

Progress Residential is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 3,000 U.S. employees currently manage nearly 100,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built to Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com

