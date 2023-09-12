City of Hope receives $100 million gift to create first-of-its-kind national integrative oncology program

The transformative gift from the Panda Charitable Family Foundation brings together Eastern and Western medicine, advancing research, education and clinical care

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, today announced a $100 million gift from Andrew and Peggy Cherng, philanthropists, co-founders and co-CEOs of Panda Express, to create a first-of-its-kind, national integrative oncology program that brings together Eastern and Western medicine to improve outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients and survivors.

The gift, which will establish the Cherng Family Center for Integrative Oncology at City of Hope, is the largest single philanthropic contribution for cancer care in City of Hope history and the largest donation the Panda Charitable Family Foundation has made to any organization.

Integrative oncology is a whole-person approach to cancer care that draws from diverse cultures, particularly traditional Chinese medicine and other Eastern healing traditions. Rigorous research on Eastern therapies could result in evidence-based insights that fuel the development of more effective cancer medicines and care.

An estimated 40% of cancer patients use integrative therapies annually to address disease and chronic issues, such as pain. Studies show integrative therapies can support better health, improved quality of life and optimal clinical outcomes. However, few health care organizations — let alone cancer centers — provide access to integrative therapies under physician supervision, much less use them holistically in treatment for patients with cancer. City of Hope will make integrative oncology an evidence-based, interwoven standard of care that supports optimal cancer treatment and survivorship.

"We are grateful for this gift, which will allow us to lead the way in integrative oncology and continue to pioneer compassionate medical innovation as we have done at City of Hope for more than 100 years," said Robert Stone, CEO of City of Hope and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. "Innovative and holistic care is part of our culture and mission; we are committed to supporting and treating the whole patient — not just the cancer. I am honored that our cancer expertise, world-class research environment, national patient population, robust clinical trials program and compassionate ethos have prepared City of Hope to lead this work."

"Panda Restaurant Group began 50 years ago with a vision to bring the best of Eastern and Western flavors and cultures together through food. In the same spirit, we hope the Cherng Family Center of Integrative Oncology becomes a model of bringing the best of Eastern and Western medicine together to unlock holistic healing for our communities," said Peggy Cherng, Ph.D. "At Panda, one of our core values is giving and we are grateful to help establish, through this gift from the Panda Charitable Family Foundation, pioneering integrated cancer care to not only save lives, but improve the quality of life for cancer patients."

Beginning in Southern California and eventually spanning the City of Hope national system, the Cherng Family Center's work will be led by Richard T. Lee, M.D., Cherng Family Director's Chair for the Center for Integrative Oncology at City of Hope and one of the nation's top integrative oncology experts. City of Hope has more than 15 years of national leadership in supportive care medicine with researchers who continue to bring forth new, evidence-based standards for preventing and managing the adverse effects of cancer and its treatment.

The Cherng Family Center for Integrative Oncology will advance the research, education and clinical care needed to ensure cancer patients and their doctors have access to safe, proven approaches in the following ways:

City of Hope will accelerate research, therapy development and clinical trials so scientists and physicians can develop evidence-based practices for cancer patients nationwide.

Education and training programs will address the shortage of knowledgeable clinicians in this field. Within the next year, City of Hope plans to create one of the first integrative oncology fellowships created and led by oncologists.

Programs will be piloted at City of Hope campuses in Los Angeles and Orange County, California . Experts will build scalable infrastructure and develop platforms to track clinical data to further scientific discovery and improve cancer patient outcomes. The benefits of integrative oncology will then be extended to patients throughout City of Hope's national cancer care and research system.

"The Cherng Family Center for Integrative Oncology will be the epicenter of translational research, new drug development and holistic care that meets a pressing need for patients and enhances our connection to the diverse communities we serve," said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., vice physician-in-chief, City of Hope National Medical Center. "City of Hope is creating a new standard of care through a scientifically rigorous process. Our vision is to create an international destination for integrative oncology that transforms the way people with cancer receive care."

The Panda Charitable Family Foundation has supported City of Hope for many years, providing funding to study natural therapies as well as corporate sponsorships and donations to help pediatric cancer patients and their families.

"This visionary gift from the Cherng family is a profound testament to their generosity and continued desire to give back to the community," said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope. "Donors and volunteers have powered City of Hope's lifesaving work for more than a century, and their commitment will have a significant and lasting impact on the future of cancer care. We are so grateful to the Panda Charitable Family Foundation for its leadership in helping us create the most holistic approach to cancer care, anywhere."

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and treatment facilities in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Panda Charitable Family Foundation

Panda Charitable Family Foundation (PCFF) strives to create measurable and long-term impact in communities through health and education. Andrew and Peggy Cherng, the co-founders and co-CEOs of Panda Express®, established PCFF as their family foundation. Peggy Cherng, Ph.D., embraces a commitment to philanthropy as modeled by her grandmother. Her early experience instilled a spirit of giving that has become a part of her legacy. PCFF has made longstanding commitments to organizations that include Caltech, University of Missouri Columbia, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Huntington Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital and City of Hope. These partnerships have fostered innovation in medical technology, higher education, hospitality, treatment of neurologic diseases and elevation of Eastern medicine that will impact lives across the nation. The family believes that it is an honor to give back and to model this practice for generations to follow.

