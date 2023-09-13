Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Places Final Steel Beam for New Cancer Center Building

Celebratory events held for patients, survivors, donors, and staff as hospital marks construction milestone



LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, raised the final steel beam today on its freestanding Cancer Center, now under construction. Cancer survivors, oncology department staff, board members, and donors added their signatures to the steel beam during morning and evening ceremonies — leaving their permanent mark on the five-story, 137,000-square-foot facility.

Scheduled for 2025 completion, the $225-million outpatient facility on CBMC's Livingston campus will serve as the northern hub for the integrated oncology services offered by RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center is a regional leader in cancer care, and with the construction of this state-of-the-art facility, we are setting a new standard for top-quality care," said Richard L. Davis, the hospital's President and CEO. "With world-class amenities and a team that includes some of the top cancer specialists in the nation, the new Cancer Center will be a premier destination for patient-centered and research-driven cancer care in this region and beyond."

"There is absolutely nothing more important to our community than having best-in-class health care. The creation of a state-of-the-art cancer center here at CBMC represents one of the most significant events in this community and continues the ongoing growth and transformation of the Medical Center. Our vision of reimagining cancer care could not have occurred without the generosity and support of our many donors. We are grateful for their support and to everyone who has played a role in bringing this project to life," said Bruce Schonbraun, Chair of the Board of Trustees at CBMC.

At the new Cancer Center, patients will have access to medical, surgical, and radiation oncology services under one roof, with amenities that include a wig and prosthetic studio, yoga classes, music therapy, and psychosocial support services. Private infusion rooms and short-term and extended-stay facilities will also be available.

"The Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center is part of an overall major investment by RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute to transform oncology services across the state including the construction of the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, the state's first freestanding cancer hospital," said Steven K. Libutti, M.D., Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services at RWJBarnabas Health.

The medical center's partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey provides patients access to the most advanced treatment options, including clinical trials, CAR T-cell therapy, immunotherapy, and precision medicine.

"This new Cancer Center will be synonymous with clinical excellence, collaboration, and a commitment to integrated care, delivered by world-class physicians and specialists," said Michael Scoppetuolo, M.D., Medical Director of the Cancer Center at CBMC. "This is what the future of cancer care looks like in the Garden State and beyond. I'm honored to be a part of it."

"Cancer treatment is getting more targeted and precise every year," added Alison Grann, M.D., Chair of the hospital's Department of Radiation Oncology and the Northern Region Director of Radiation Oncology, RWJBarnabas Health. "The Cancer Center will provide patients with the most advanced multidisciplinary, patient-centric cancer care available in one central location."

More information about the new center is available online, at rwjbh.org/cbmccancercenter

About Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Since 1865, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC), formerly known as Saint Barnabas Medical Center, is New Jersey's oldest nonsectarian hospital. The 597-bed institution is one of the largest health care providers in the state, treating more than 32,000 inpatients and approximately 90,000 Emergency Department patients each year. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey - the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center - brings a world-class team of researchers and specialists to fight alongside you, providing close-to-home access to the latest treatment and clinical trials.

