Art of Play Designs Exclusive Playing Cards with Eames Office for Pop-Up Exhibition at MoMA Design Store

Art of Play Designs Exclusive Playing Cards with Eames Office for Pop-Up Exhibition at MoMA Design Store

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art of Play, in partnership with Eames Office, is thrilled to unveil a unique collaboration celebrating the iconic designs of Charles & Ray Eames. Together, they proudly present the Eames "Kite" Playing Cards , a heartfelt tribute to the genius of Charles & Ray Eames.

Eames “Kite” Playing Cards from Art of Play are nestled in a letterpress box reminiscent of the iconic Eames residence in Los Angeles, California. (PRNewswire)

Art of Play Designs Exclusive Playing Cards with Eames Office for Pop-Up Exhibition at MoMA Design Stores in New York

Art of Play x Eames Office collaborate on exclusive playing cards

Inspired by the iconic design portfolio of Ray & Charles Eames

Celebrating American mid-century modern aesthetics

Launching at MoMA Design Stores in New York

September 7th - October 30th 2023

About the cards: Drawing from Charles Eames' 1950 tissue-paper kite, these cards intertwine classic mid-century aesthetics and playful elements, resonating with the Eames mantra: "Take your pleasure seriously."

Why playing cards? "Playing cards reflect the Eames spirit," says Eames Demetrios, Office Director and grandson of Charles & Ray Eames. Dan Buck, co-founder of Art of Play and designer of the Eames playing cards adds, "Our reverence for the Eameses deeply influenced our creations. These cards are our homage to their artistry."

October 30th , mid-century design enthusiasts can experience the Eames Office pop-up collection at MoMA Design Stores in New York and online . Now through, mid-century design enthusiasts can experience thecollection atinand

Art of Play: A modern wonder emporium, Art of Play boasts an eclectic collection from playing cards to enigmatic puzzles and magical home goods. www.artofplay.com

Eames Office: Symbolizing design evolution, Eames Office perpetuates the enduring legacy of Charles and Ray Eames. www.eamesoffice.com

MoMA Design Store: Founded on the principles of the Museum of Modern Art, MoMA Design Store presents a curated collection of important works. Store.moma.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Art of Play