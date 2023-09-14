GROUNDBREAKING "BRAIN FITNESS PODCAST WITH DR. PATRICK PORTER" LAUNCHES FEATURING BRAINWAVE ENTRAINMENT ENCODING TO ENHANCE LISTENERS' FOCUS AND MEMORY AS THEY LEARN FROM BRAIN EXPERTS

GROUNDBREAKING "BRAIN FITNESS PODCAST WITH DR. PATRICK PORTER" LAUNCHES FEATURING BRAINWAVE ENTRAINMENT ENCODING TO ENHANCE LISTENERS' FOCUS AND MEMORY AS THEY LEARN FROM BRAIN EXPERTS

Episode Featuring Leading Holistic Health Voice Mariel Hemingway Now Live; UFC Champion Miesha Tate, and Dr. Dale Bredesen, MD Releasing Soon

NEW BERN, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, "Brain Fitness Podcast with Dr. Patrick Porter," plugs listeners into engaging discussions with health and wellness leaders to offer actionable tools and solutions that support brain fitness in the modern world. Host Patrick K. Porter, PhD also brings expertise in brainwave entrainment, and each episode is encoded with audio tone frequencies in the background that foster an active learning state, heightened focus, and enhanced memory and recall. Listeners using any headphones or earbuds will have the option to experience this added benefit.

Brain Fitness Podcast with Dr. Patrick Porter

Dr. Patrick Porter , PhD, Founder of BrainTap, will host the new "Brain Fitness Podcast with Dr. Patrick Porter ."

The podcast is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

"I'm excited to launch 'Brain Fitness Podcast with Dr. Patrick Porter' as the first podcast that improves brain performance while listening," said Dr. Patrick Porter, PhD, Founder of BrainTap. "My guests and I will explore cutting-edge brain health topics and reveal ways we all can support our own brain fitness – all while listeners experience the added benefit of brainwave entrainment encoded into each episode.

A deeper look at upcoming episodes, include:

Mariel Hemingway – Available September 14, 2023 – As a health advocate who has spent a lifetime studying how mental and physical health are linked, Mariel Hemingway joins Dr. Patrick Porter to discuss how to practice brain fitness to improve mental wellness and boost overall happiness.



Miesha Tate – Available September 21, 2023 – Listen as Miesha Tate , noteworthy women's MMA fighter and UFC ® Women's Bantamweight Champion, discusses why brain fitness is important for martial arts training. Discover effective strategies to improve performance as well as mental strength.



Dr. Dale Bredesen , MD – Available September 28, 2023 – Dr. Dale Bredesen , MD is the foremost authority on the reversal of cognitive decline for those experiencing Alzheimer's symptoms. In this episode, the world-renowned neuroscience researcher and neurodegenerative disease expert discusses why he believes it's possible to make Alzheimer's disease and dementia "optional." – Available– Dr., MD is the foremost authority on the reversal of cognitive decline for those experiencing Alzheimer's symptoms. In this episode, the world-renowned neuroscience researcher and neurodegenerative disease expert discusses why he believes it's possible to make Alzheimer's disease and dementia "optional."

To learn more about host Dr. Patrick Porter, follow him on YouTube at @DrPatrickPorter, Instagram at @DrPatrickPorter, Facebook at /DrPatrickPorter and visit drpatrickporter.com.

To listen to "Brain Fitness Podcast with Dr. Patrick Porter," visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brain-fitness-podcast-with-dr-patrick-porter/id1707051973

About Dr. Patrick Porter

Dr. Porter is the founder of BrainTap® and is on a mission to better a billion brains. He has over three decades of experience in brainwave entrainment, a method of using sound and light to alter brainwave patterns and induce a state of relaxation, focus, and creativity. He has worked with thousands of clients, including professional athletes, business executives, and celebrities helping them improve mental performance and achieve their goals.

Dr. Porter is a regular contributor to top-tier media publications and a frequent guest on popular TV news broadcasts, including KTLA Los Angeles and FOX 32 Chicago, as well as Discovery Channel. He is the author of "Thrive in Overdrive: How to Navigate Your Overloaded Lifestyle and Awaken the Genius: Mind Technology for the 21st Century."

About Brain Fitness Podcast with Dr. Patrick Porter

Hosted by renowned brainwave entrainment expert Dr. Patrick Porter, PhD., "Brain Fitness Podcast with Dr. Patrick Porter" offers engaging discussions with top names in health and wellness with expertise in brain performance. It is the only podcast to offer brainwave entrainment, encoded with audio frequencies in the background, to foster an active learning state, heightened focus, and enhanced memory and recall. Geared for anyone who wants to learn how to unlock the full potential of their brain, episodes release weekly and feature engaging discussions with guests who explore the latest developments in neuroscience, brain health, biohacking, and personal development.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brain-fitness-podcast-with-dr-patrick-porter/id1707051973

