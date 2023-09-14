Hand & Stone Teams Up with Clear Start by Dermalogica

Get Ready to Enter your Glow Era with their new Prevent & Glow Treatment and Clear Start Body Treatment

TREVOSE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, a leader in the wellness and spa industry, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Clear Start by Dermalogica, a brand created by the professional experts at Dermalogica to specifically address the needs of younger, breakout-prone skin. This dynamic collaboration is all about bringing a fresh and exciting take on service treatments, designed to help those who struggle with breakouts to achieve their healthiest, glowiest skin yet.

"We're delighted to join forces with Dermalogica to introduce their Clear Start by Dermalogica collection at Hand & Stone. Over the last 24 months, we've seen a meaningful percentage of the growing base of skin-centric consumers skewing younger, and this demo is incredibly knowledgeable about available skin treatments thanks to TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube," said Lisa Rossmann, SVP of Service and Product at Hand & Stone. "Last year, Hand & Stone added several budget-friendly facial tool enhancements to the menu to appeal to these consumers, such as Ice Globe and Gua Stone massage, along with ultrasonic technology. The Clear Start treatment makes perfect sense to appeal to the skin savvy Gen Z consumer, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive provider in North America."

Clear Start by Dermalogica is known for its clinically proven, technology-driven skincare. Catering specifically to those who struggle with breakouts, blackheads, and a little extra shine, it has a range of products designed to treat, repair, and even prevent future breakouts. They've garnered a dedicated following among Gen Z consumers that are seeking products that deliver real results, without compromising their skin barrier, with a number of the products going viral on TikTok.

"We're on a mission to make acne skincare fun, but without compromising on results, or your skin barrier. Our products really deliver, and to bring them into a new exclusive treatment with Hand & Stone really takes our offering to the next level," said Hannah Amor, Business Leader for Clear Start. We know our Gen Z consumer is looking for new ways to get clearer, healthier skin, but in an increasingly shorter timeframe. The new treatment with Hand & Stone allows them to see results fast, helping to clear, fade and even prevent future breakouts. Hand & Stone is the perfect partner for us, bringing their expertise of the newest treatment trends and pairing that with Clear Start and Dermalogica's professional-grade range of products."

The Prevent & Glow treatment and Clear Start Body Treatment will each be offered as both 30-minute or 50-minute treatments and will leverage human touch paired with technology. Each treatment has a range of customizable options including Dermalogica's Pro Pen NanoInfusion, LED light therapy, Gua Sha and more. Treatments can be booked as one-offs or as part of a longer, clear skin maintenance series.

ABOUT DERMALOGICA:

Dermalogica is a clinical skin care brand used by skin care professionals around the world. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to set skin therapists up for success. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by 20 million people for professional results at home. With its global headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA with products sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a nearly 600-unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring affordable, luxury spa services to all. Launched in 2004, the company now has locations across 36 states and Canada. Hand & Stone offers its signature hot stone massage, along with other high-quality professional massage services such as Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal. Guests can also visit the spa to enjoy best-in-class facial treatments performed by licensed estheticians. These feature top-of-the-line products backed by science, including Dermalogica and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. A wide range of services are available for women, men and teens and are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category. For more information, visit www.handandstone.com.

