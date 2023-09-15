Limestone Addresses a Data Security Incident

MARIETTA, Ohio , Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limestone Bank (now Peoples Bank) ("Limestone") responded to a data security incident that involved personal information of some individuals. As of April 30, 2023, Limestone Bank merged into Peoples Bank; however, the incident occurred before the merger.

Limestone identified unusual activity involving an employee's email account. Upon learning of this, Limestone immediately took steps to secure the account and began an investigation. A cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist. The investigation found evidence of unauthorized access to one employee email account between November 21, 2022, and March 23, 2023.

The emails and files in this account were reviewed, and Limestone determined that some emails and files contained personal information. The information varied, but depending on the person, the information may have included name and one or more of the following: Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, and limited medical information.

On September 15, 2023, Limestone began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident. If you believe that your information was involved in this incident and have not received a letter, it is because Limestone could not identify an address associated with your name. Limestone established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer questions that individuals may have. If you believe your information was involved and have any questions about this incident, please visit https://www.peoplesbancorp.com/ and click on the link named "Limestone Security Incident Notification" for more information.

It is always advisable to actively monitor your financial account statements, credit reports, health insurance benefit statements and healthcare billing statements for any unauthorized activity. If you notice any unauthorized activity, contact the relevant financial institution, credit bureau reporting the activity immediately or, for medical information, your insurance carrier or healthcare provider.

