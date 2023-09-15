Zendure Showcases Sustainable Energy Solutions at RE+ 2023 Following Hurricane Lee

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest-growing clean energy tech startups, shows off its innovative energy storage at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas, United States from September 12 to 14 at booth 13113.

As reported, from Saturday, Hurricane Lee may bring strong winds, heavy rain, and possible power outages to Maine. As a Clean EnergyTech platform, Zendure , which is dedicated to empowering communities and families with innovative energy storage technology, is set to present its advancements in industrial and residential energy storage solutions to renewable energy enthusiasts from all over the globe, its offerings have become indispensable for homes dealing with power interruptions.

RE+ 2023, is the premier North American energy professionals' gathering, where industry leaders, cutting-edge products, and professional growth opportunities converge to propel the solar market forward. Zendure's presence at this event underscores its dedication to advancing the green energy future through technological innovation, as it unveils its latest energy storage solutions.

SuperBase V: Whole Home Backup Solution with Transfer Switch

At the forefront of Zendure's innovation is the flagship product SuperBase V, a pioneering modular and portable power station equipped with Semi-Solid State Batteries with expandable capacity ranging from 4.6 kWh to 64 kWh. It delivers dependable, secure, and eco-friendly energy precisely when and where users require it with an AC output of up to 7600W, spanning applications from RVs and off-grid living to electric vehicle charging, whole-home power, and essential emergency backup. SuperBase V stands as the exclusive system capable of delivering both 120V and 240V dual voltage from a single base unit. This allows simultaneous charging of various appliances, from small to large, encompassing your refrigerator, heating and cooling systems, oven, and more. Moreover, in unforeseen circumstances, SuperBase V seamlessly activates its backup power, ensuring uninterrupted operation and safeguarding sensitive equipment from any potential damage or disruption.

The SuperBase V sets a new standard in seamless home integration, preventing power outages with a straightforward connection to the main panel via a power inlet (NEMA L14-30P) and a transfer switch, making complex and costly installations a thing of the past.

Balcony Solar Energy with SolarFlow

SolarFlow, Zendure's debut plug-and-play storage solution tailored for harnessing solar energy from balcony power plants. Launched this spring, SolarFlow comprises a PV hub and LiFePO4 batteries, allowing for the capture and utilization of daytime-generated energy during nighttime hours.

Zendure plans to pioneer top-tier home energy storage products and advanced, intelligent clean home energy management systems for end-users. They embark on this journey, commencing with their flagship product, the SuperBase V, and expanding their innovative lineup to include the SolarFlow solar balcony energy storage product, a satellite plug, and more. Zendure is committed to delivering cutting-edge, cost-effective, and eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both entire home and off-grid applications. These solutions empower professional users to embrace a sustainable future, enhance productivity, and curtail electricity expenses.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

