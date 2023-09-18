ELECTRIC IDEAS PODCAST CELEBRATES MILESTONE 75 EPISODES, EMPOWERS WOMEN TO RECONNECT WITH THEIR INNER COMPASS

Female founder Whitney Baker lights women up with a new sense of possibility

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Ideas, the podcast hosted by female founder and meditation teacher, Whitney Baker, is celebrating its 75th episode. Electric Ideas continues to be a beacon of inspiration for women seeking to rediscover their true selves, and live with more passion and purpose.

"Somewhere along the line of work and kids, life carried on, but I lost track of my truth," says Whitney Baker, Electric Ideas founder and podcast host. "I'm on a reflective journey and that's what this podcast is all about. Each week I explore topics that light women up with a new sense of possibility. I started this podcast because I know when women step into their fullest selves, the whole world benefits." (PRNewswire)

Whitney Baker, the insightful host and driving force behind the podcast, understands the struggles that women face in balancing work, family and personal fulfillment. Her journey of self-discovery led her to create Electric Ideas, a platform where she shares meaningful conversations, practical practices and life-enhancing habits intended to light women up with a new sense of possibility.

"In a world where women, especially moms, are bombarded by external demands and distractions," says Baker, "Electric Ideas is a sanctuary for grounding and inspiration."

Electric Ideas continues to resonate with countless listeners, thanks to its engaging interviews with women who are blazing their own unique trails. Each episode delves into the personal and professional journeys of these inspiring individuals, shedding light on their challenges and triumphs, while offering listeners fresh perspective.

"When women step into their fullest selves, the whole world benefits," says Baker. "Sometimes all we need is a jolt, a laugh, a fresh idea... an 'aha' moment that connects us back to ourselves and our buried truths. This is what I call an Electric Idea."

For more information about Electric Ideas and to join the celebration of its 75th episode, please visit myelectricideas.com. You can also follow Electric Ideas on any major podcast platform, including Apple or Spotify.

About Electric Ideas

Electric Ideas, hosted by Whitney Baker, is a podcast dedicated to helping women reconnect with their inner truths, live more fulfilling lives and step into their fullest selves. Through engaging interviews, insightful conversations and practical advice, Electric Ideas empowers women to rediscover their purpose and passion. With its 75th episode, Electric Ideas continues to be a source of inspiration and transformation for women worldwide. For more information, visit myelectricideas.com.

