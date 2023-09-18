JURASSIC QUEST TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL FOSSIL DAY (OCT. 11) WITH VIRTUAL DAY OF DINOSAUR FUN - FOR FREE!

Join dinosaur trainers from North America's biggest prehistoric adventure for virtual events for families including Dino Storytime, Trivia and Show & Tell

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic Quest ®, the nation's largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, invites families and fans of the prehistoric era to join Jurassic Quest's dinosaur trainers and loveable baby dinosaurs for a day of virtual fun celebrating National Fossil Day, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

This Fossil Day, join Jurassic Quest baby dinosaurs and trainers for live virtual play sessions.

OCTOBER 11: National Fossil Day Fun with Jurassic Quest!

Join Jurassic Quest baby dinosaurs and trainers for live virtual play sessions throughout the dino holiday. To join, fans will need to register for each session they'd like to attend at www.jurassicquest.com/fossilday . 2023 virtual sessions include: Spotlight on Jurassic Quest: Fossil Edition, Tyranno-Trivia, Dino Show & Tell - with special guests, the team behind Why Dinosaurs? , and Dino Story Time.

Each interactive virtual session will include about 30 minutes of live family-friendly fun led by the Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainer team : Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty. Kids are encouraged to come in costume, bring along their favorite dinos, and can even snuggle in for baby dino bedtime stories to close out the holiday. And, special discounts will be offered during our zoom playdates!

More Fossil Fun at Home!

Jurassic Quest also has free activities for families to celebrate at home including coloring, activity sheets and exclusive video content ( https://www.jurassicquest.com/fossilday ).

Visit www.jurassicquest.com/fossilday for detailed descriptions and times of Fossil Day events.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur experience in North America and part of the Family Quest Entertainment portfolio. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has entertained more than 10 million fans in more than 250 cities across the U.S. and Canada with an up close and personal look at the giants that once ruled Earth. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur is brought to life using realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Jurassic Quest is a leader in edutainment, bringing the prehistoric era to life for families, educators and dinosaur fans of all ages. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

