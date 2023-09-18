Kawaii Slime Company Exhibits at the 2023 North American International Toy Fair

The mom-and-pop slime experts bring their unique slime creations for audiences to maneuver, scoop, smell and enjoy.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawaii Slime Company, the popular supplier of all things slime, will exhibit at the iconic 2023 North American International Toy Fair in New York from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, unveiling its best-selling and newest collection of slime creations featuring interesting textures, appealing scents and sensory benefits.

"We couldn't think of a better venue to display our variety of slime toys, supplies and branded merchandise to an audience ready to play!" said Roxanne Robertson, Founder of Kawaii Slime. "Kawaii means cute in Japanese and our creations are that and so much more. We're eager to give the trade industry and press a peek at what we have in store for the holiday season while they get their hands on some ooey, gooey slime. It unleashes the imagination and kid in all of us!"

Kawaii Slime Company started in 2017 at the height of the slime trend on social media. The family of slime enthusiasts made a concoction after some serious pleas from their 7-year-old daughter. Dad ran out, bought supplies and the whole family started expanding their imagination and crafting unique creations. After finding others loved slime just as much as their family, It became a full-time venture for them. A crew of slime makers was formed, along with original masterpieces like the Baby Axoloti Clear Slime, Cotton Candy Scented Ice Cream Pint and Watermelon Sugar Fishbowl Bingsu Slime.

The place to find slime of all varieties and skill levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced), there are many offerings perfect for birthdays and screen-free playtime. Imagine dipping hands in slime resembling real ice cream, pico de gallo, chowder and gummies. Textures include glossy, floam, fluffy, crunchy, jelly, savory, slushie and more. From ocean vibes and mermaid adventures to sweet tooth temptations and celebratory wonders, there's a Kawaii Slime for that. Unlike other brands, all compounds for Kawaii Slime are made in the USA.

Kawaii Slime offers an addictive, stress-relieving activity as a creative outlet and an opportunity for kids (and kidults) to build their fine motor skills while unleashing their imaginations. For more information, visit www.kawaiislimecompany.com.

About Kawaii Slime Company:

Home to the cutest slime ever since 2017, Kawaii Slime Company is a family-owned and operated business featuring a variety of slime concoctions and slime toys for kids and kidults alike. With all compounds made in the USA, Kawaii Slime Company creates a wide variety of textures for all skill levels. Kawaii Slime is found in over 350 toy stores worldwide.

