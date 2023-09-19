BRIGGS & STRATTON ANNOUNCES SIX NEW ENERGY STORAGE PACKAGES

Industry-leading 15-year Warranty and $3,200 in Installation Components Included

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To simplify energy storage for homeowners and businesses, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions has created six Energy Storage System (ESS) packages that utilize its SimpliPHI® and AmpliPHI™ batteries. The all-in-one bundles include three core components — Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) batteries, a recently-enhanced 6kW SimpliPHI inverter and the EnergyTrak™ Control System and App. In addition, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is now providing a 15-year limited warranty on its batteries.1

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The new ESS packages have three other significant features. They come with $3,200 in installation hardware — components that other companies typically charge extra for. They are engineered and assembled in the USA and all EnergyTrak customer information is stored in the USA for added security. They are backed by Briggs & Stratton's 115 years of power expertise.

"These packages offer a simplified, state-of-the-art technology solution that is versatile enough to serve a variety of energy applications across homes and businesses — from grid-tied solar systems to off-grid energy systems to backup power for outage management," said Tom Rugg, SVP & President - Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.

LFP Advantages

LFP batteries from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions have several advantages over other battery chemistries. They can operate at a much wider temperature range, are safer and less prone to thermal runaway, more reliable and have a longer lifespan with 10,000 cycles at 80% DoD (depth of discharge).

SimpliPHI batteries, which have been in use since 2010 and can be found in installations throughout the USA and around the world, hold a number of safety certifications. All batteries from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions have gone through UL 9540A fire safety testing. AmpliPHI™ and PHI™ batteries are certified to UL 9540 for use in energy storage systems. The SimpliPHI 4.9 battery is currently going through UL 9540 certification. In addition, in 2022, SimpliPHI was one of just three ESS providers to receive a Certificate of Approval from the Fire Department of New York, which has some of the strictest safety requirements in the country.

The innovative, modular battery technology from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions can easily be scaled to increase capacity to 299kWh2 per system so customers can utilize it as their primary power source for an entire home or business or store energy to draw on during an outage.

SimpliPHI ESS Package

The SimpliPHI ESS Package features a SimpliPHI 4.9 Battery, which utilizes advanced LFP chemistry to deliver efficient, reliable and safer advanced-level power storage that runs cooler and longer. The battery is paired with the SimpliPHI 6kW Inverter and EnergyTrak control system.

Two SimpliPHI Batteries deliver up to 16 hours of backup power at 9.96 kWh 3 storage capacity.

Three SimpliPHI Batteries deliver up to 24 hours of backup power at 15.48 kWh 3 storage capacity.

Four SimpliPHI Batteries deliver up to 32 hours of backup power at 19.92 kWh3 storage capacity.

The SimpliPHI ESS Package is suitable for indoor or outdoor installation and has an IP65 rating for operating in all weather conditions. To provide more storage capacity and backup power for larger power needs, multiple batteries can be run in parallel.

AmpliPHI ESS Package

The AmpliPHI ESS Package features an AmpliPHI 3.8 Battery, which also utilizes advanced LFP chemistry and is paired with the SimpliPHI 6kW Inverter and EnergyTrak. The compact size of the AmpliPHI ESS Package makes it suitable for indoor mounting but there is also the option for outdoor cabinet installation.

Two AmpliPHI Batteries provide up to 12 hours of backup power at 7.74 kWh 3 storage capacity.

Three AmpliPHI Batteries provide up to 18 hours of backup power at 11.61 kWh 3 storage capacity.

Four AmpliPHI Batteries provide up to 25 hours of backup power at 15.48 kWh3 storage capacity.

The package can be scaled with the addition of AmpliPHI batteries to meet larger power needs.

The new ESS packages build on Briggs & Stratton's 115 years of experience in power application. The Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions portfolio includes a complete line of backup energy products that offer both Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and standby generators .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

1 Visit energy.briggsandstratton.com for user manuals, full warranty details, and the latest information. 15-year warranty applies to the batteries only. Inverters have a 10-year warranty. EnergyTrak Gateway has a 5-year warranty. Does not include parts, labor, or travel.

2 Maximum operating ranges. Refer to Installation Manual for recommended conditions. All specifications listed are typical/nominal and subject to change without notice.

3 Total energy measured using a 0.5C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton