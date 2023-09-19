Paris Baguette Celebrates National Coffee Day with Free Coffee Available All Weekend Long

Paris Baguette Rewards members can score a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase September 29 through October 1 as part of the bakery café's National Coffee Day celebration.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee and pastry lovers, rejoice! Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café is going bold this National Coffee Day with an extended, weekend-long free coffee offer. From Friday, September 29, to Sunday, October 1, Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase*.

While gourmet, baked on-site artisanal pastries and cakes may be Paris Baguette's bread and butter, their freshly brewed, premium Lavazza coffee will be the spotlight in cafés this National Coffee Day. Whether guests are stopping by for their usual morning routine or grabbing an afternoon pick-me-up, Paris Baguette's premium Lavazza hot or iced coffee pairs perfectly with any delicious pastry. Try one of Paris Baguette's handcrafted bakery items including seasonal favorites from the new fall menu , such as the delectable Pumpkin King Cream Donut, Pumpkin Pecan Pastry, Cranberry-Pecan Baked Brie, and more.

"A great cup of coffee deserves more than one day of celebration, so at Paris Baguette we're celebrating National Coffee Day all weekend long," said Cathy Chavenet, Senior VP and Head of Marketing at Paris Baguette. "We are thrilled to offer our Paris Baguette guests Lavazza coffee in our bakery cafés nationwide. Their dedication to coffee craftsmanship is unparalleled – it's a premium experience that you can taste in every cup of Lavazza coffee that we serve at Paris Baguette."

Coffee lovers everywhere won't want to miss out on this celebration. To stay in the loop on future offers and delicious menu updates, be sure to follow along on social at @parisbaguette_usa. Visit ParisBaguette.com or download the Paris Baguette app to join Paris Baguette Rewards or to find a list of locations.

*One free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase available to Paris Baguette Rewards members, valid between 9/29 through 10/1 at participating U.S. and Canada Paris Baguette locations. If not already a member, must join Paris Baguette Rewards on or before 9/29 to participate in the offer.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit https://www.parisbaguette.com/ .

