CUP NOODLES® INTRODUCES A NOODLE BAR EXPERIENCE, PAIRING ITS PREMIUM CUP NOODLES® STIR FRY® LINE WITH CRAFT BREWS RIGHT IN TIME FOR OKTOBERFEST

Creator of Instant Ramen Teams Up with an Advanced Cicerone® to Curate Noodle + Brew Pairings That Add Fun and Flair to Your Dining Experience

GARDENA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cup Noodles, the original instant ramen in a cup, is unveiling a Noodle Bar experience that pairs its premium Cup Noodles Stir Fry and Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice with Noodles product lines with craft beer selections just in time for Oktoberfest. Through a partnership with Advanced Cicerone Mandy Naglich, the brand created a Noodles + Brews Pairing Guide that thoughtfully matches each product flavor with a craft brew style based on the vibrant tasting notes and ingredients found in each cup.

"A perfect flavor match can really elevate an eating experience. It doesn't have to be fancy to be fun, such as pairing craft brews and noodles," said Naglich, one of the only 100 Advanced Cicerones in the world. "There is such a wide variety of tasting notes in Cup Noodles Stir Fry and Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice with Noodles, that for every zesty, tangy, or bright sauce, there's a craft beer that makes it even better. I just had to find it! Trying these pairings is really an adventure for the taste buds."

These fun pairings make it easy to wow your friends and family at home in less than 5-minutes. Cool off from the Korean Spicy Beef heat with an American Wheat Ale or indulge in a cup of General Tso's Chicken alongside a Hazy IPA that perfectly complements the product's sweetness and earthy flavors of green onion, bok choy and bell pepper.

Noodle fans in LA or Dallas can take it one step further by attending the brand's Noodle Bar pop-ups. These brewery activations are taking place starting at noon on Saturday, September 30 at Angel City Brewery in Los Angeles, CA and Deep Ellum Brewery in Dallas, TX. These pop-ups will offer the ultimate pairing experience, combining premium Cup Noodles Stir Fry ramen products alongside expertly paired craft brews, open for sampling and enjoyment along with other fun like a custom photo booth.

"Today's consumers have a passion for food that breeds social connection, and an openness to explore new flavors and food pairings that help bring their cravings to life," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "The bold, rich flavors of Nissin Foods' premium ramen products lend themselves naturally to our Noodle Bar pairing experience, with a variety of taste notes that can be elevated by anything from a hoppy IPA to a malty Schwarzbier."

Great flavor combinations have always been a cornerstone of the Cup Noodles brand. In honor of Cup Noodles' 50th anniversary, Nissin Foods launched its first noodles with sauce offering, Cup Noodles Stir Fry. Then, the brand took it up a notch later that following year, introducing Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice with Noodles in October 2021, which blends bite-sized, stir fry-style noodles and rice together. These products combine timeless Asian-inspired recipes with the convenience of instant noodles.

And, whether you like spicy, savory or sweet, Nissin is encouraging everyone to leverage the Noodles + Brews Pairing Guide to find the perfect beer pairing that compliments each Cup Noodles Stir Fry and Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice with Noodles flavor.

Cup Noodles Stir Fry and Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice With Noodles are available online and in-stores at retailers nationwide, including Kroger and Albertsons. To learn more about Nissin Foods and its wide range of products, visit NissinFoods.com .

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

