Nikon Announces Zf Full-Frame Retro-Styled Mirrorless Camera; YouTube First Look and Live Zf Camera Demo at B&H SuperStore

Nikon expands its full-frame offerings, Nikon has revealed the stylish Zf mirrorless camera. This camera borrows modern imaging tech from the company's latest releases as well as design cues from its classic cameras.

The new Nikon Zf camera, will be live at B&H SuperStore in NYC Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 11 AM–6 PM

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Nikon Zf camera. The Zf has the same retro-inspired look of the Nikon Zfc but with all the modern convivence of the Z6 II, and then some.

The Nikon Zf camera features a 24.5 MP full-frame sensor, just like the Z6 II, but with the EXPEED 7 chip that one can find in the popular Z8 and Z9 cameras. This upgraded processing power gives the Zf the boost it needs to perform pre-release burst (a boon for action or wildlife photographers), improved auto-focus, and continuous shooting of 30 fps in JPEG and 14 fps in raw. The camera's increased processing power and advanced image stabilization also allow Nikon to implement pixel-shift technology for the first time ever, letting the Zf procure high-resolution images. The improved IS will even adjust depending on your chosen focus point for extra clear subject matter.

Nikon Zf Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1788062-REG/nikon_1761_zf_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

UHD 4K 30p Video and Full HD 120p Video

AF Subject Recognition with 3D Tracking

5-Axis In-Body Vibration Reduction

Focus-Point Stabilization

3.2" Vari-Angle Touchscreen

96MP High-Res Mode

Thanks to the improved processing, the Zf camera offers superior video options such as H.256 10-bit internal log and UHD 4K up to 60p for 125 minutes. When recording 4K up to 30p the camera will downsample from the full 6K image area for more detail and less noise. Nikon has also included a fully articulating screen for the first time in a Z-series camera.

The Zf has 299 Automatic AF zones, a considerable increase over the Z6 II's 81 AF zones. It also borrows the Z8 and Z9's algorithm for subject detection and 3D tracking, giving it the ability to recognize a subject in the frame, (whether it is a human, animal, or vehicle) and focus automatically. Even if the subject is moving quickly or erratically, 3D tracking ensures the camera will be able to predict and maintain focus.

The Zf also has better low-light performance with a higher maximum ISO (100-64,000) and focus point vibration reduction that prioritizes blur suppression around the focal point, regardless of if it's in the center or the edge of the frame. It also has an impressive eight stops of vibration reduction, a new benchmark for Nikon. This will help you record sharp video and photos, regardless of whether you are holding the camera by hand or using a tripod, expanding its potential applications.

With the Zf camera, Nikon jumped on the black-and-white bandwagon, including a nifty monochrome toggle that allows you to seamlessly switch between color and two monochrome color options. This is a clever feature for anyone trying to truly immerse themselves in the vintage camera experience.

One controversial design move was Nikon's decision to include dual card slots. The primary card slot is UHS-II compatible, but the second slot can only accept a microSD card. Some may balk at a microSD; however, it did help Nikon keep down the overall size and cost of the camera while providing backup storage.

One of the lens bundles offered has a special edition NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 prime lens, similar to the special edition NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 lens that was released alongside the Zfc in 2021. The other bundle has a classic 24-70mm f/4.

The Nikon Zf mirrorless camera, will be demoing live at the B&H SuperStore NYC on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 11 AM–6 PM.

Nikon Zf Camera YouTube Video First Look

Learn More about Nikon Zf Mirrorless Camera at Explora

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

Nikon Zf Mirrorless Camera (PRNewswire)

B&H Celebrates 50 Years!For half a century B&H has helped you bring your creative visions to life.Join us as we look forward to supporting creative excellence for the next 50 years and beyond. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo