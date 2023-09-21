Fey and Benzinga Expand their Partnership through New Features for End Users

DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a rapidly growing private media company in the US, is partnering with Fey to bring retail investors the Benzinga WIIMs (Why is it Moving) product, a one sentence reason a stock or crypto is trading higher or lower on any given day.

This snackable content ensures that investors will never have to leave the platform to figure out why an asset they care about is moving. Investors constantly seek the why behind stock price movement in both bull and bear markets.

Among Benzinga's innovative offerings, the WIIMs endpoint stands out as a highlight of the Benzinga WIIMs product. Designed to enrich the user experience on brokerage platforms, it equips retail investors with the ability to promptly grasp the factors driving stock movements and understand companies they're invested in.

Thomas Cotter, Benzinga's Head of Data Products, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Fey: "Feyapp.com is an exceptional partner known for consistent innovation and user-centric solutions. We're excited to extend our partnership, empowering Fey users to gain deeper insights into the why behind a stocks movement."

