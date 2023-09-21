Rezilion Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Security Audit

Completes Audit to Strengthen Information Technology Compliance with SOC 2 Attestation

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion , an automated software supply chain security platform, today announced that the company has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit and has been certified as SOC 2 compliant. The validation demonstrates that the company prioritizes security controls and the protection of customer data on its platform.

Scytale , a security compliance automation platform, helped Rezilion streamline their SOC 2 preparation process with automated technology and expert advisory in compliance. Rezilion's audit scope included three Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ( AICPA ), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report examining internal controls relevant to the criteria categories to ensure seamless implementation and operating effectiveness.

"Our SOC 2 attestation gives our customers the certainty that Rezilion not only has appropriate information security controls in place, but also that these have been vetted and verified by an industry-leading authority," said Liran Tancman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rezilion. "Achieving this certification attests to Rezilion's focused efforts to build trust and protect sensitive data, values that go hand-in-hand with our product platform itself, which allows customers to automatically detect, prioritize and remediate software risk."

SOC 2 Type II compliance is widely recognized as the industry standard in adherence to security controls for service organizations. The audit and eventual SOC 2 report provides an independent assessment issued by a third-party auditor of an organization's security and privacy control environment. It demonstrates how securely a company manages and protects its customers' sensitive data and how effectively its controls operate.

A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems and whether the controls to satisfy the SOC criteria operate effectively over an agreed-upon observation period. Rezilion's SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions. Rezilion was guided by Scytale from start to finish to complete every SOC 2 requirement and an independent auditor issued a secure and clean audit opinion, emphasizing aspects of SOC 2, including data security and retention, segregation of duty policy in compliance, customer privacy policies, and marketing environment.

"SOC 2 Type II report gives Rezilion customers confidence in the secure design and operational effectiveness of the platform, having gone through a rigorous security verification process," said Meiran Galis, CEO at Scytale. "We congratulate them for taking this step in demonstrating the company's dedicated and continuous commitment to maintain Rezilion's security posture, compliance, and systems, policies, and procedures to the highest standard possible to secure its sensitive data security."

Rezilion underwent a comprehensive evaluation process to analyze and verify its system's stated description and the suitability of its internal controls' design and operating effectiveness. This report can play an essential role in the overall oversight of the organization, its vendor programs, regulatory compliance, and internal corporate management processes.

