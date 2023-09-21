2 Strong 4 Bullies
TEAMSTERS AT SMART & FINAL TO RALLY FOR AMERICAN JOBS

Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Warehouse Workers Demand Company Offer Just Wages, Union Contract

COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 630 members who work at two Chedraui-owned Smart & Final grocery store warehouses in Southern California will rally on Friday, Sept. 22, to demand the company guarantee their jobs at just wages and with a union contract.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)(PRNewswire)

Teamsters are fighting plans by Chedraui USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Mexican grocery giant Grupo Chedraui, to close two unionized Smart & Final warehouses and force longtime employees to reapply for their jobs at a new warehouse.

Smart & Final workers plan to march on Chedraui USA's corporate offices to demand the company guarantee their jobs at fair wages and with a union contract.

WHAT:           

Rally to protect American workers



WHO:             

Chedraui/Smart & Final workers


Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division


Lou Villalvazo, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 630


Elected officials


Community groups



WHEN:         

Friday, Sept. 22


3:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. PDT  



WHERE:       

Chedraui USA Corporate Office


600 Citadel Drive


Commerce, CA 90040 

Contact:
Oscar Ruiz, (213) 590-7119
oscar@teamsters630.org

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-at-smart--final-to-rally-for-american-jobs-301935155.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 630

