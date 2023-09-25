Ryan Powers Joins QBE North America as Senior Vice President and Head of Construction

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America confirmed Ryan Powers has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Construction, reporting to Mike Foley, President of Commercial Insurance. Ryan joins QBE following more than 17 years of underwriting experience in property casualty insurance.

Ryan Powers, Senior Vice President and Head of Construction, QBE North America (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Powers will be responsible for planning, directing and executing the vision for casualty lines specifically for the construction industry. Furthermore, he will lead the establishment and oversee the execution of a consistent and coordinated underwriting approach that supports business excellence and realization of our strategy.

"We're excited to welcome Ryan to this newly created role," said Mike Foley. "With decades of experience in the commercial insurance market, extensive underwriting expertise and strong management background, he has proven his ability as a leader in implementing strategic initiatives and driving the integrity of the underwriting process. I have the utmost confidence that Ryan will help drive sustainable organizational growth and ensure the realization of long-term, wide-reaching goals."

Before joining QBE, Powers held senior leadership roles at Liberty Mutual Insurance, most recently as the Chief Underwriting Officer. Powers holds a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA, both from Boston College.

About QBE

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in the first half of 2023 of $5 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/QBE North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QBE North America