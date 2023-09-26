BOW RIVER CAPITAL SUPPORTS WAUD CAPITAL AND UNIFEYE VISION PARTNERS WITH ACQUISITION FINANCING

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Private Credit Team has provided funds to support acquisition financing for Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP" or the "Company"). UVP is a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners ("Waud Capital"). Bow River Capital acted as a Joint Lead Arranger on this senior credit facility.

With a network of 155 providers, 65 clinic locations, and 17 ambulatory surgery centers, UVP provides management and support services to a nationwide network of ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, UVP was formed to partner with leading eyecare providers in targeted markets throughout the U.S.

Matt Albers, Head of Capital Markets of Waud Capital, stated, "We have a longstanding relationship with the Private Credit team at Bow River and are very excited to partner with them on UVP. They have deep healthcare experience and provided us certainty and flexibility in getting the transactions done on a timeline that worked for our business."

Aaron Arnett, Managing Director of Bow River Capital, commented, "UVP is a national leader in the highly attractive vision care services industry and has an impressive track record of partnering with leading practices. We are excited to support these acquisitions, which provide entrance to the Texas market, as well as further establish UVP's West Coast footprint."

Eli Muraidekh, Head of the Private Credit Team of Bow River Capital, added: "We are delighted to add UVP as our third platform investment and are excited to be partnering with the UVP management team and Waud Capital to support the continued acquisition growth of the business."

In June 2023, Bow River Capital announced the formation of its Private Credit Team, including private credit experts Eli Muraidekh, Aaron Arnett and Joshua Apfel. The Firm has also assembled a world-class Private Credit Investment Committee, which, in addition to Mr. Muraidekh and Mr. Arnett, is comprised of Richard Thackray, President of Bow River, Jeremy Held, Head of Bow River's Evergreen Strategies, and Adviser, Jonathan DeSimone.

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 155 providers, 65 clinic locations, and 17 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in four asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, closed-end mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

