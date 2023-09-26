CNseg: Representatives of more than 40 countries meet in Rio de Janeiro to discuss the future of insurance

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDES Rio 2023, the largest insurance conference in Latin America, was attended by former British prime minister Tony Blair on its opening morning, on September 25.

The event, organized by Brazil's National Confederation of Insurers (CNseg), will run until tomorrow, September 26, bringing together insurance industry leaders from more than 40 countries, including representatives of Latin America and countries such as the United States, Spain, Sweden, Bulgaria and Afghanistan.

The theme of FIDES Rio 2023 is "Insurance for a more sustainable world." The conference is exploring a variety of subjects, including environmental issues and cybersecurity.

In addition to Tony Blair, prominent international speakers such as Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman are also taking part in the event.

During the conference's opening session, FIDES president Rodrigo Bedoya addressed challenges such as the low adoption of insurance in Latin America and the importance of financial education.

He also highlighted the importance of sustainability and the need to adjust insurance coverage in light of climate change.

The president of CNseg, Dyogo Oliveira, emphasized the importance of insurance as an instrument for social development and highlighted challenges such as the low use of insurance in Latin America and the need for financial education on insurance in the region.

The opening session of the FIDES conference on Monday morning also featured the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, who stressed the importance of the insurance sector in terms of strengthening the country's institutions. The state governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, described the insurance sector as a crucial economic indicator and emphasized its role in economic stability and job creation. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, underlined the industry's strategic importance for Brazil's development. Federal Supreme Court Justice Luís Roberto Barroso highlighted the insurance sector's vital role in tackling national priorities, such as the fight against poverty, sustainable development, investments in education and environmental issues.

FIDES Rio continued in the afternoon, with simultaneous panel discussions on a variety of topics, including climate change, digital transformation, and inclusion and diversity.

