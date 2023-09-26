New Ultra Compact Epson RapidReceipt RR-400W Wireless Desktop Receipt Scanner To Boost Productivity

Lightweight Solution Provides Efficient Receipt and Invoice Management for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., the best-selling retail scanner brand in North America,1 today expanded its award-winning receipt scanner line with the new RapidReceipt® RR-400W Wireless Compact Desktop Receipt and Document Scanner to help organize financial documents quickly and efficiently. With the IRS planning a paperless processing initiative for future tax filing seasons to help eliminate up to 200 million pieces of paper annually,2 the ability to quickly scan and organize files will be essential. Featuring an ultra-compact, space-saving design, the RapidReceipt RR-400W delivers fast, simple receipt and invoice management, making it an ideal solution to transform physical paperwork into organized, useful digital assets.

"Efficiency in business and personal financial management is paramount. By digitizing receipts and invoices, we are helping users streamline operations, enhance accuracy and gain insight into spending patterns," said Carrie Fox, director, Scanners, Consumables and New Business Initiatives, Epson America. "The RapidReceipt RR-400W offers unique features to simplify a previously daunting task, easily extracting key data into financial software such as QuickBooks®, TurboTax® and more – all without a subscription."

The lightweight and ultra-compact RapidReceipt RR-400W scanner saves 60% of desk space3 and can easily be put virtually anywhere at the office or at home to stay productive, even when space is limited. This high-performance, innovative solution offers the features needed to keep business moving, such as 2-sided scanning, wireless connectivity and scan to cloud capability.4 With single-step technology the RapidReceipt RR-400W captures both sides of a sheet of paper as fast as 30 ppm/60ipm5 in one pass and can easily accommodate stacks of receipts and documents of varying sizes with a robust 20-page Auto Document Feeder.

Unique to the RapidReceipt line of scanners, the RapidReceipt RR-400W includes receipt management software that automatically extracts and categorizes the data from receipts and invoices, which can then be exported to popular financial software like TurboTax®, QuickBooks®,6 no subscription needed. In addition, documents can be converted into searchable and editable PDFs with the inclusion of Kofax® Power PDF for Windows® and PDF Converter for Mac® software to easily find information. Beyond financial documents and receipts, the RapidReceipt RR-400W includes NewSoft® Presto! BizCard® to easily scan business cards and manage contact information.

Additional productivity features include:

Receipt management software included, no subscription required — automatically and accurately extract and categorize key data from receipts and invoices

Easily integrate with your financial software of choice — export receipt data to QuickBooks, Quicken ® , TurboTax, Excel ® , CSV and more 6

Create editable and searchable PDFs — includes Kofax ® Power PDF for Windows ® and PDF Converter for Mac ®

Easy dual-band wireless connection — scan to smartphones, tablets, computers and online cloud storage accounts 4

Remarkable versatility — scan most document types, from standard paper to cards and passports, 7 using the flexible scan path

Enjoy amazing image quality — intelligent image adjustments with automatic cropping, blank page deletion, background removal, dirt detection, paper skew correction and staple protection

Pricing and Availability

The RapidReceipt RR-400W ($379.99 MSRP) scanner is now available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). For more information, visit https://epson.com/receipt-scanners

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Scanners, Aug. 2021 – Jul. 2022.

2 Source: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-launches-paperless-processing-initiative

3 In vertical path scanning position compared to Epson® RapidReceipt RR-600W with trays extended.

4 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson Smart Panel® app; download required. Data usage fees may apply. Wirelessly scan to the cloud with Epson ScanSmart® software, installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required.

5 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

6 Requires Epson ScanSmart software.

7 Optional carrier sheet required.

EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, Epson Smart Panel and RapidReceipt are registered trademarks and the EPSON logo is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Excel and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

