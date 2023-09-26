OXS Officially Launches Thunder Lite Soundbar in the North America

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXS, a brand that aims to deliver immersive audio experiences for home theater and gaming, is thrilled to introduce the release of the OXS Thunder Lite Gaming Soundbar. Featuring two full-range drivers and a bass tube, fine-tuned virtual surround sound, and a compact design, the OXS Thunder Lite is an active stereo soundbar that aims to elevate the home entertainment experience.

Immersive Audio Experience Powered By Two Full Range Speakers and a Bass Tube

Enhanced with dual full-range drivers and a bass tube, the OXS Thunder Lite effortlessly delivers a wide range of frequencies from 60Hz to 20kHz and a powerful sound with peak power up to 80 watts. This results in incredibly captivating and pleasurable audio quality with enhanced clarity, detail, and depth, even without an additional subwoofer.

In the virtual surround sound mode, the transitioning between different environments is made seamless to ensure an immersive audio experience. By simply pressing a button or using a remote controller, users are free to switch from gaming/movies to music/videos smoothly, ensuring that the exceptional sound quality effortlessly fills every corner of your cozy room.

Virtual Surround Sound for FPS & RTS

One of the standout features of OXS Thunder Lite is its virtual surround sound with a 2.0 audio channel, specifically crafted for FPS & RTS gaming. This unique technology grants gamers a distinct competitive edge by indicating information such as the enemy's whereabouts. When indulging in RTS Games, the spatial sound offered by the OXS Thunder Lite immerses gamers in a whole new level of gameplay, delivering an extraordinary experience like never before.

Multiple Connectivity and Full Compatibility for Rich Use Scenarios

The use of the soundbar is versatile thanks to its multiple connectivity options and compatibility. Whether the gamer is a Xbox player or a PlayStation enthusiast, or a mobile geek, the Thunder Lite is a good fit to elevate the gaming experience by its powerful functionalities.

To flexibly connect with devices, the soundbar is equipped with rich connectivity, including TV ARC, Optical, USB, AUX, and Bluetooth 5.0, functioning as a versatile audio hub to deliver an excellent audio experience for gaming, watching moving, streaming music and more.

User-Friendly Design for Efficient Usage

While the bass pipe design further augments the audio processing capabilities for an enhanced sound quality, the compact and slim design of the soundbar saves room for set up. With 17.71 in wide and 4.80 in tall, Thunder Lite is ideal for placement under PCs or monitors.

In addition, this latest soundbar is made of durable ABS and PVC materials, ensuring longevity and durability, further increasing the usability of the soundbar.

As the pioneer product of the OXS Thunder Lineup, the OXS Thunder Lite sets the stage for the future launch of more gaming audio products, aiming to meet and exceed the expectations of gamers worldwide.

Price and Availability

The Thunder Lite Gaming Soundbar comes in black color and will be available to purchase from OXS Amazon store for the US and Canada market. Early bird offers will be available from September 26 until October 15 (PST time) with following prices:

Early bird offer: 99.99 USD (After 50 USD Coupon)



MSRP: 149.99 USD

Early bird offer: 139.99 CAD (After 50 CAD Coupon)



MSRP: 189.99 CAD

About OXS

OXS is an audio brand that is continuously developing and seeking innovative methods to enhance their products and services. Operating as a subsidiary of Rayleigh Labs, a prominent player in the audio technology sector, OXS adheres to the same high standards as renowned brands such as B&O, JBL, and AKG. With a focus on delivering top-notch sound quality and performance, OXS is committed to satisfying users' audio needs.

