WayFare Announces Hy-Vee Will Carry Its Entire Line of Dairy-Free Yogurts

Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago

The full line of next-level vegan yogurts is available in over 180 stores, with more variety in flavors and sizes to offer consumers deliciously nutritious options.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WayFare, a plant-based company serving the dairy-free community, announces the grocery chain Hy-Vee is now carrying its entire yogurt line, Certified Free From™ the Top 9 Allergens* and made from a base of pumpkin seeds, butter beans and oats.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Hy-Vee for our best-selling yogurts."

The vegan yogurts can be enjoyed on their own, in a parfait, with fruit or in savory recipes. Now available in over 180 Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest. The selections include Plain, Strawberry and Raspberry in 4.8-ounce cups and Plain and Vanilla in 16-ounce tubs. Each nutritious cup has 3 to 4 grams of fiber, 5g of protein, 15% RDV Vitamin D and pre/probiotics for immune health. The yogurts are gluten-free, soy-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

WayFare yogurts are different in avoiding ingredients commonly associated with allergens found in many plant-based dairy products. Furthermore, its yogurts have significantly more magnesium and fiber per serving than traditional dairy offerings.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Hy-Vee for our best-selling yogurts and look forward to seeing the line on its store shelves," said Founder Kelly Coffin, who was inspired to adopt a plant-based diet for overall well-being after growing up on a dairy farm. "Shopping for dairy-free yogurt is becoming more commonplace amongst consumers looking for sustainable, plant-based alternatives and WayFare is happy to be a trusted, allergen-free source. Hy-Vee has long stood for providing its customers with healthy options."

The brand's commitment to whole food nutrition and zero-waste manufacturing also sets it apart. At the same time, its products' taste and versatility make it a go-to choice for consumers looking for healthier alternatives. In addition to yogurts, the WayFare line includes dairy-free products such as cheese, cream cheese, butter, sour cream and pudding.

Coffin added that dairy-free yogurt is an excellent swap for sour cream, making recipes moist, tender and tangy while also used for plant-based sauces and marinades.

Visit the WayFare store locator to find the nearest Hy-Vee carrying the brand's products. For more information on the entire line and for those ready to go plant-based, visit www.wayfarefoods.com.

About WayFare:
WayFare is a vibrant, purpose-driven company that positively changes lives through superior plant-based foods so that people can live healthier, longer and more abundantly. *WayFare products are Certified Free From Dairy, Wheat/Gluten, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, Soy, Sesame by Menutrinfo®.

SOURCE WayFare

