EVERY NOODLE DISH ON THE MENU FOR ONLY $5 AT NOODLES & COMPANY IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL NOODLE DAY

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally-inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is celebrating National Noodle Day on Friday, October 6 by rewarding its Noodles Rewards members with a $5 regular-sized noodle bowl.

The Best Holiday is a Noodle Holiday

Noodles & Company is the best place to celebrate National Noodle Day. Known for its craveable, made-to-order noodle bowls with high-quality ingredients, guests can try something new or celebrate with one of their tried-and-true favorite dishes for only $5. The variety and customization of Noodles' menu highlights its range of globally inspired dishes while celebrating the delicious, premium food Noodles' guests know and love. From classic and indulgent options like Noodles' famed Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, to health-conscious dishes such as LEANguini Rosa, there is something on the menu for everyone at Noodles.

Noodles All Month Long

To experience the fresh and exciting global flavors that Noodles & Company offers, the company is continuing its celebration with special offers every weekend in October following National Noodle Day. Rewards members can taste the menu by digging into these offers:

October 13-15: 20% off classic and stuffed pasta entrees

October 20-22 : 20% off LEANguini and Asian noodle bowls

October 27-29 : 20% off World Famous Macs and all Zoodle dishes

"There is no better way to spend National Noodle Day than by celebrating with Noodles & Company," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "National Noodle Day is our flagship holiday that represents the core of what our brand is – noodles. That's why this year, we created exciting offers that you cannot get at any other fast-casual restaurant like a $5 bowl of premium-made, craveable noodles. We're delivering Uncommon Goodness within every step of the guest experience on National Noodle Day and all month long."

More with Noodles Rewards

Guests can only snag these exclusive offers in October if they're a Noodles Rewards member. The $5 bowl offer is valid one time per reward member on National Noodle Day only and proteins, add-ons, and customizations to the bowl are not included in the promotion. Exclusions to the offer include the new Chicken Parmesan dish, soups, salads, and the $10 Mac & Cheese meal deal.

Signing up for Noodles Rewards is free and easy via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. First-time rewards members who sign up will receive a free regular-sized entrée after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account. Guests can conveniently get their pasta fix via quick-pickup or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards .

Goodness Guarantee

Every meal at Noodles is 100% guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

