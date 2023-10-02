Guidehouse Receives American Payroll Association's 2023 Overall Prism Award

Payroll team recognized for innovation and excellence

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 Overall Prism Award, a recognition of innovation and excellence in payroll operations.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

Awarded by the American Payroll Association (APA), the Prism awards recognize U.S. companies that lead the payroll industry with innovative practices in the areas of technology, management, process improvement and overall best practices. The award was presented to Lori Carter, Director of Payroll for Guidehouse at APA's annual Payroll Leaders Conference on September 19th in Las Vegas.

The Guidehouse payroll department was recognized for a project that gained efficiencies and streamlined payroll processes across the company by connecting several systems into one digital reporting database. The department's focus in 2022 was automation, unification and cross training, which strongly enhanced and improved payroll and the employee experience.

"It is extremely rewarding to see the Guidehouse payroll department honored for working to improve our processes and efficiency," said Jamila Taylor, Chief Human Resources Officer of Guidehouse. "Congratulations to Lori for her tremendous leadership, and to our entire team for their hard work and dedication. This is a true recognition of their commitment to serving Guidehouse employees with excellence."

"We are honored to receive this award as it underscores how we are supporting our employees and impacting our business in very positive ways," said Charles Beard, Chief Operating Officer of Guidehouse. "Under Jamila's empathetic leadership and strategic vision, the payroll team has done a tremendous job, and is invaluable in the development of our resources that are vital to our people and corporate culture as we continue to grow."

"The Prism Awards have become one of the highlights of PAYO's year with our ability to recognize innovation and excellence in the payroll operations," said Daniel B. Dycus, CPP Senior Director at APA. "PAYO and our Strategic Payroll Leadership Task Force leadership congratulate Guidehouse on this well-deserved recognition."

Established in 1982, the APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications and training.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and "right-sized" solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

About Guidehouse



Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures, focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:



Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse